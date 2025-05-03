Despite a disappointing IPL season, CSK batting coach Michael expresses confidence in his players. With only two wins out of ten matches, CSK has been eliminated from playoff contention for the second consecutive year.

Ahead of the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Michael Hussey backed his players despite their poor performance in the tournament so far.

The MS Dhoni-led side have managed to win only two matches (4 points) out of their 10 matches in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league so far.

The Super Kings have been eliminated from the race for the playoffs following a below-par performance throughout the competition.

CSK fails to qualify for playoffs

This is the first time in the history of the league that the team has failed to make its spot in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

"There's a lot of motivation in the squad. There are opportunities for some players to get a chance and to show that they can play at this level. Plus, they're a very proud group. We're very proud to play for CSK. Massive fan base, and so you want to put in good performances to please the fans as well. I think the players really understand their responsibility and give 100 per cent effort for every single match," Michael Hussey said in the pre-match press conference.

CSK to face RCB in Bengaluru

The Chennai-based franchise will next take on the Rajat Patidar-led RCB side in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Five-time champions CSK are going through a tough phase in IPL 2025. They have consistently been placed at the bottom, and their chances of qualifying are now almost over.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently sits third in the points table with seven wins and three losses in 10 matches, at a net run rate of 0.521. RCB scored a commanding victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.