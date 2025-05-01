Chennai Super Kings faced another setback with their eighth loss against Punjab Kings. Despite CSK's struggles, MS Dhoni's presence continues to captivate fans, as highlighted by Aaron Finch.

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) hopes of making the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs took another hit as they suffered their eighth loss of the season, going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While the Super Kings continue to face challenges on the field, former Australia captain and JioStar expert Aaron Finch weighed in on the broader picture, the presence and enduring aura of MS Dhoni, even as CSK struggle to find consistency.

Reflecting on the weight of leadership and the charm of Dhoni, Finch said on JioHotstar, "When Dhoni gave up the captaincy a few years ago, I don't think he thought he'd have to deal with all this again. But it hasn't gone CSK's way this season. MS is 43, not playing much cricket, just turning up for the IPL -- but every moment he's on the field is magical."

MS Dhoni is the face of CSK

Despite limited game time in recent years, Dhoni remains a central figure in the CSK camp and a massive draw for fans across the globe.

Finch added, "The noise when he walks out of the dressing room... when he comes out to bat... it's unbelievable. I urge every cricket fan -- if you can, you must go to a CSK game while MS Dhoni is still playing."

How CSK got knocked out by PBKS

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK was 48/3 at one point, then a 78-run stand between Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis (32 in 26 balls, with two wins and a six) helped them get back in the innings. Curran continued to fire single-handedly, making 88 in 47 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. CSK was bundled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. It was a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal (4/32) which made CSK collapse from 172/4 to 190 all out. Arshdeep Singh (2/25) was also superb with the ball.

During the run-chase, Priyansh Arya (23 in 15 balls, with five fours) and Prabhsimran Singh gave PBKS a quick start with a 44-run stand. A 72-run stand between Prabhsimran (54 in 36 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and skipper Shreyas Iyer solidified PBKS' control over the game. Iyer continued to take control, scoring 72 in just 41 balls, with five fours and four sixes and stitching a partnership with Shashank Singh (23 in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes). PBKS did lose wickets towards the end, but won by four wickets with two balls left.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/28) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/45) were the top wicket-takers for CSK.

PBKS is now at the second spot in the table with six wins, three losses and a no result, giving them 13 points. CSK is struggling at the bottom, with two wins and eight losses, giving them four points.