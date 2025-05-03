Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are set to clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB aims to secure a playoff spot, while CSK looks to end their disappointing campaign on a high note.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.

RCB and CSK are set to face off for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. The last encounter between the two sides was at Chepauk, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 17-year winless streak against Chennai Super Kings at the venue with a 50-run victory. CSK will be aiming to take revenge for their home defeat, while RCB eye for the second win of the season at home.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru do not have a good record at home as they lost 49 matches in 104 outings. The three-time IPL finalists suffered three-match losing streak against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings at home before ending winless run against Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, registered 5 wins and as many losses in their 11 outings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Will the rain play spoilsport in RCB vs CSK?

One of the most important questions ahead of the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings is whether the rain will interrupt the play or force a washout at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday evening. Over the last two days, Bengaluru has been experiencing heavy rainfall, raising concerns about possible interruption of the clash between RCB and CSK.

As per the AccuWeather, Bengaluru is likely to experience a slight cold with a temperature of 22 degrees celsius during the night, as the match begins at 7:30 pm. The possibility of rain and thunderstorms is 43% and 26%, which means the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will likely have a brief interruption of play, but complete washout is unlikely at this stage. The cloud cover in Bengaluru is expected to be 99% in the night, indicating that overcast conditions might lead to intermittent showers but unlikely to cause complete washout of the match.

The match between RCB and CSK won't be the first time a clash in Bengaluru faces the threat of interruption. When Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this season, the toss was delayed due to a drizzle and wet outfield caused by downpour in Bengaluru,. However, after a long wait, the match eventually took place with each side playing 14 overs. Punjab Kings won the contest by five wickets, chasing down a modest target of 96 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye playoff berth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, are having an impressive season, emerging as one of the strong contenders to win the IPL title. RCB are aiming for the maiden IPL title. Bengaluru-based IPL team is one of the three original teams, alongside Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, to have not won the coveted trophy since the first edition of the tournament.

With seven wins and 3 losses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the third spot with 14 points and have net run rate (NRR) of +0.521. Rajat Patidar-led side is just one win and two points away from securing a place for the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2025 and a victory against Chennai Super Kings would all but confirm their qualification. Historically, the teams with a minimum of 16 points have almost qualified for the knockout stage.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament after they suffered their eighth defeat of the season against Punjab Kings at Chepauk. With two wins and eight losses, the five-time IPL champions are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points and have a NNR of -1.211.

Though CSK are already out of the playoffs race, MS Dhoni-led side will be aiming to win the remaining four matches in the league stage in order to end their disappointing campaign on a good note.