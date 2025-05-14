Cricket South Africa insists on the release of South African IPL players by May 26th for the World Test Championship, despite the IPL's extended schedule.

Mumbai: With the IPL restarting on Saturday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken a firm stance on the availability of its players. Despite the IPL's conclusion being pushed to June 3rd, CSA has reiterated that South African players involved in the World Test Championship must return by May 26th. This was originally feasible when the IPL final was scheduled for May 25th. However, with the revised schedule, CSA's unchanged stance has prompted BCCI officials to intervene and seek a resolution.

South African players in the IPL who are part of the World Test Championship squad include Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Anrich Nortje (Kolkata Knight Riders), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Keshav Maharaj, and Simon Harmer. As per the initial agreement, BCCI was to release these players by May 26th.

The South African team is scheduled to arrive in England for the World Test Championship on May 30th. Other South African players in the IPL not involved in the WTC final, such as Dewald Brevis (Chennai), Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira (Delhi Capitals), Gerald Coetzee (Gujarat Titans), Quinton de Kock (Kolkata), David Miller (Lucknow), Rassie van der Dussen (Rajasthan Royals), and Heinrich Klaasen (Hyderabad), can continue playing in the IPL.

CSA has instructed players participating in the World Test Championship to arrive in Arundel, England, by May 31st. South Africa has a warm-up match against Zimbabwe scheduled from June 3rd to 6th before the WTC final.