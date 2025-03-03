IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders launch unique '3 stars' jersey ahead of new season; Netizens react (WATCH)

The Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the coveted IPL title for the third time, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last year.

The defending IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday launched a new jersey ahead of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to take place on March 22. The KKR clinched the coveted IPL title for the third time, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last year.

The Kolkata-based IPL team got their hands on the IPL trophy for the first time since winning the title in 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. With the third IPL title, Kolkata Knight Riders became the second-most successful team in the history of the tournament after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, who hold the record of winning five titles each. Additionally, KKR are the third team to have won more than two titles in the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of the upcoming IPL season, where Kolkata Knight Riders will defend their triumph, the franchise enthralled the fans by dropping a video of the brand new jersey. In a video posted by KKR on its X handle (formerly Twitter), actor Parzaan Dastur from popular Bollywood movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was seen counting the stars in the sky and connecting with franchise’s tagline ‘Korbo, Lorbo, and Jeeto’ as a tribute to the team wins in 2012, 2014, and 2014 IPL seasons.

The video also features Kolkata Knight Riders stars, including Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandya Vaibhav Arora and a few others. The franchise did not change the colour of the team’s jersey as they stuck with purple and gold, symbolizing the team's rich legacy and unwavering spirit in the IPL.

WATCH: KKR ‘3 stars’ jersey ahead of IPL 2025

As soon as a video of the new KKR jersey was released by the franchise on its X handle (formerly Twitter), fans were quick to react to it with excitement and nostalgia. Many fans expressed their happiness to see one more star on the KKR jersey after 10 years following their third IPL title, while others praised the franchise for retaining iconic purple and gold colours.

Here’s how netizens reacted to new KKR jersey

In a statement released by Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise stated that they had chosen the date ‘03/03’ to unveil the jersey as a symbolic nod to their IPL title victories in 2012, 2014, and 2024, adding that they decided to come up with a unique to show KKR is not just a global franchise but a notch higher.

“Choosing 03/03 as the date to launch their new Purple and Gold threads, Knight Riders also announced a unique move to go from being a global franchise to a notch higher - out in the cosmos with their #InTheKnightSky campaign. Celestial tribute can be viewed on a clear night using the coordinates or the QR Codes provided in the certificates.” KKR said in a statement.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a brilliant campaign in the last IPL season as they finished on top of the league stage with 9 wins while accumulating 20 points from 14 matches. In the Qualifier 1, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to directly book their spot in the final. In the title clash, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off again and the former emerged victorious to win the third IPL title.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their title defence in the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 22.

