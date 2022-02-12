  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Pat Cummins pumped with KKR return; says can't wait (WATCH)

    Australian Test captain Pat Cummins was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Pat Cummins pumped with KKR return; says can't wait (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, who was the first overseas player to go under the hammer on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru, returns to Kolkata Knight Riders after the SRK-owned franchise roped the pacer in for Rs 7.25 crore.

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shreyas Iyer joins KKR; fans ecstatic (WATCH)

    Cummins, who was with KKR the last season as well, was roped in by the franchise after a bidding war with Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Super Giants, with the latter joining in late. 

    Following this news, Pat Cummins expressed pleasure over making a return to Kolkata Knight Riders. In a message posted on KKR's Twitter handle, the Australian pacer said he is absolutely pumped to be back and added that he couldn't wait for the next IPL season to get underway.

    Cummins fetched a whopping Rs 15.5 crore to be the most expensive buy at the 2020 IPL auction and was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' side for the last two seasons.

    The pacer came into the auction pool after leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes win, where he personally contributed 21 wickets in 4 Tests.

    Pat Cummins in IPL history

    Matches - 37
    Runs - 1145
    AVG - 30.13
    SR - 21.95
    Wickets - 38
    Economy - 8.24

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of Indian players sold; remained unsold

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of overseas players sold; remained unsold

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 2:39 PM IST
