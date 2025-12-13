Former footballer Anadi Barua praised Lionel Messi's India visit, but the Kolkata event descended into chaos. Angry fans rioted after Messi's early exit, leading to the organizer's arrest and an apology from CM Mamata Banerjee.

Anadi Barua Hails Messi's Visit

Former Indian footballer Anadi Barua expressed gratitude to Argentina football star Lionel Messi, who is on his G.O.A.T. India tour 2025, for visiting India. Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata in the early hours of Saturday. After his visit to Kolkata, Hyderabad on Saturday and Mumbai on Sunday, Delhi will be the final pit stop for the World Cup-winning football legend on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Barua said, "I really thank Messi for coming to India. I am also a Messi fan. Kerala, Bengal and Maharashtra people are crazy about him. We do not have a football culture in India. If he plays 2-3 matches here, would be great for Indian football, and if a coach could be sent to Argentina or elsewhere, it would be great too."

"He should have come to Delhi for two-three days, one day is not enough. He could go to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, go to two-three academies and motivate players there, it would be great. It is so unfortunate that India is not among the 48 teams playing the World Cup (2026). In Asia, even Iran and Iraq are doing better. India has huge potential in the sport," he added.

Kolkata Event Descends into Chaos

Notably, Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday after fans expressed disappointment when the Argentine legend left the event at Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry. The crowd also voiced anger at VIPs and politicians, including West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas, for hogging Messi's time and preventing them from catching a glimpse of the football legend. Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands.

The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post.

AIFF Denies Involvement

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement clarifying that Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata was a private event organised by a PR agency and the federation was not involved in the "planning or execution" of the event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. "The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul." AIFF shared an Instagram post.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," the post read.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the post read.

Organiser Arrested, Authorities Respond

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that the organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour event has been arrested after the chaos. Speaking to ANI, Governor Ananda Bose said the event organiser was arrested. "The organiser has been arrested, and an investigation has been done..."

Following the chaotic incident at Salt Lake Stadium, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said the situation is under control. He added that an FIR has been lodged and the chief organiser has been arrested, and promised that organisers will refund money to fans. "There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested... I'm telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done," Jawed Shamim told reporters.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to fans after Messi's Kolkata event turned into chaos. "I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamta Banerjee wrote on X."

"I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers," West Bengal CM added. (ANI)