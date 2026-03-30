The Indian Pickleball Association has announced its squad for the US Open 2026 in Florida. The team features national champions and rising stars, including Mihika Yadav and Arjun Singh, who gained direct entry through a landmark IPA partnership.

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has announced the Indian squad that will head to the US Open 2026 held in Naples, Florida from April 9 to 18. The lineup features a powerful mix of reigning National Champions and rising stars who have dominated the domestic circuit. The squad includes Mihika Yadav, young sensation Arjun Singh, Purvansh Patel, Aditya Singh, Naga Moksha, Jeet Sood, Yuvraj Singh, Panth Thakkar, Atharva Sheth, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar and will be coached and led by Dhiren Patel, who will be competing as well in respective categories, as per an IPA press release.

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IPA President on India's Pickleball Growth

"This group of players represents the remarkable growth of Pickleball in India and the testament of the IPA's commitment to establishing structures and create pathways that allow Indian athletes to compete on an international stage. With Coach Dhiren Patel competing alongside them, our players will gain invaluable experience as they prepare for further global events in Singapore and Vietnam later this year. We wish the squad the best of luck for the US Open 2026" said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, the IPA president.

Player's Perspective: Representing India at the Mecca of Pickleball

"It is the utmost honour and privilege for any athlete to represent their country at an international stage, and I am very happy for us all that we now get to do it as a pickleball player at the US Open. A big thank you to the Indian Pickleball Association for making this possible for all the players," said Mihika.

"Leading the charge, I know that we all are waiting to put our best foot forward for our country and finally get a chance to showcase the talent that our country has to offer at the Mecca of pickleball. Being in the main draw of the Women's Singles Pro category is something I have worked for a long time now and I thank IPA once again for their perseverance in making that happen." she added.

Coach Applauds IPA's Vision and Player Readiness

Dhiren Patel, a player and coach, thanked IPA for giving juniors and seniors alike such a wonderful opportunity to participate in the US Open. "Suryaveer and Aditya are visionaries and the helm of the IPA who have focused solely on creating pathways for Indian pickleball athletes at the US Open and many more tournaments that will only empower all the pickleball players in India. The players are ready and extremely excited to be competing at the US Open and will definitely be making a mark on the global stage," he added.

Landmark Partnership Grants Direct Entry

While the US Open typically utilises a lottery system for entry, a landmark partnership between the Indian Pickleball Association and the US Open has granted these Indian players direct entry into the championship. This collaboration reflects the IPA's ongoing efforts to ensure India's elite talent has a friction-less path to international exposure and the opportunity to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Future on the Global Stage

The US Open is the first of several major international milestones for the IPA this April. Following the conclusion of the event in Florida, the Indian Pickleball Association will look forward to supporting teams participating in the Epic Amateur World Championship in Singapore and the Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam later this year.

The Indian Contingent

-Open Category: Arjun Singh, Mihika Yadav, Purvansh Patel, and Aditya Singh.

-Under-18 Girls: Naga Moksha (National Champion).

-Under-16 Category: Jeet Sood and Yuvraj Singh.

-Sub-Junior Category: Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth.

-40+ Men's Pro Singles: Dhiren Patel

-50+ Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles: Suryaveer Singh Bhullar.

(ANI)