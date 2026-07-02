The first T20I between India and England was abandoned due to rain. India scored 189/7, with Abhishek Sharma smashing a 20-ball fifty (59) and Shreyas Iyer adding 67. Saqib Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers for England with 3 wickets.

The first T20I match of the bilateral series between India and England was abandoned due to persistent rain after the first innings here on Wednesday. India batted first in the series opener and set a big target of 190 runs for the hosts, but the Three Lions couldn't come out to bat due to rain, and after more than one and a half hours of waiting, the match was declared abandoned.

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This is India's third international match which has been called off at this venue. Two ODIs - one in 2002 and the other in 2011 had been called off. Now, India will take on the hosts in the second T20I in Manchester on Saturday.

Abhishek, Iyer fifties power India to 189/7

Earlier, it was a mixed day for the visitors as they made 189/7 despite losing a few early wickets in the match. After opting to bat first, India started with the same opening pair, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi still had to wait for his international debut. Sanju Samson couldn't score big and lost his wicket early after making just one run. Ishan Kishan couldn't open his run-account and went back after being involved in a run-out.

Abhishek Sharma added quick 82 runs for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer and completed his half-century in just 20 balls. He lost his wicket in the ninth over when Sam Curran trapped him with an LBW dismissal. He made 59 off 24 balls with the help of four sixes and six fours.

Iyer took his time and made 67 runs off 47 balls with the help of six fours and a six. He first added 36 runs with Tilak Varma and then 41 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube. Varma made 13 runs off as many balls with the help of a four before losing his wicket to Saqib Mahmood, who finished his spell with the bowling figures of 33/3.

Shivam Dube played a crucial cameo of 42 runs not out off 21 balls with the help of a couple of fours and three sixes. Harshit Rana was sent to bat above Axar Patel, and he lost his wicket by stumping by Jos Buttler off Adil Rashid's bowling. Axar Patel made three runs before losing his wicket on the final delivery of the innings.

Adil Rashid and Sam Curran took one wicket each as Mahmood grabbed three wickets.

Brief Score

India 189/7 - Shreyas Iyer 68 (47), Abhishek Sharma 59 (24); Saqib Mahmood 33/3. (ANI)