India's U12 football team clinched the Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge title in Madrid, Spain. They delivered a commanding performance, securing a decisive 3-0 victory over Brazil in the final, marking a new high for Indian youth football.

India's Under 12 football team has emerged as champions at the prestigious Real Madrid Foundation World Challenge, held at the iconic training complex of Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain. Competing against some of the best youth teams from across the globe, the Indian U12 side delivered a composed and commanding performance throughout the tournament.

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A New Benchmark for Youth Football

Facing leading footballing nations, the team combined tactical discipline with attacking flair to secure a decisive 3-0 victory over Brazil in a gripping final, according to a press release. This achievement gains further significance given the scale and pedigree of the tournament, hosted by a leading European club, and reflects the steady rise of India's grassroots football ecosystem while setting a new benchmark for youth development in the country.

About the Tournament

The annual tournament, conducted during Easter week, brought together over 80 teams and more than 1,000 young players across U10, U12 and U14 categories, representing regions including Europe, North America, South America and South Asia. Hosted at Real Madrid's famed Sports City, the event offers young athletes a rare opportunity to compete on the same pitches graced by global stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

India's Dominant Campaign

India's campaign stood out not only for its championship win but also for its overall consistency and competitive excellence. The Indian U14 contingent also progressed to the semi-finals, going down to Italy in a nail-biting five-goal thriller, with Italy scoring the decisive goal late in the second half. Both teams demonstrated depth in talent and resilience against top-tier international opposition, contributing to India's strong overall presence at the tournament.

The Indian squads, comprising players from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, represented a unified national effort as part of the Conscient Sports program. Their journey to the top included notable victories against teams from Spain, Germany, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, the USA, Canada, Malaysia, Azerbaijan and Morocco, underscoring the global competitiveness of the event.

Legend Roberto Carlos as Ambassador

Adding to the prestige of the tournament, Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos attended as the official ambassador, interacting with players and inspiring the next generation of football talent. (ANI)