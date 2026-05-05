India's No. 1 para table tennis player, Nurjahan Noorali, is on a crucial international tour of four tournaments in Europe and Asia. She aims to secure a Top 6 Asian rank to qualify for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan.

Crucial Push for Asian Para Games

India's No. 1 para table tennis player, Nurjahan Noorali, is competing in a decisive international campaign, with four tournaments across Europe and Asia, forming a critical part of her qualification push for the 2026 Asian Para Games to be held in Japan in October.

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Ranked World No. 27 in Class 7 under the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Para Table Tennis rankings, Nurjahan enters this phase with a clear objective, according to a release. Her campaign opened at the ITTF World Para Challenger Podgorica in Montenegro from April 29 to May 2. She is competing at the ITTF World Para Challenger Lasko, Slovenia, from May 5 to 9, followed by the ITTF World Para Elite Lasko from May 11 to 15, before concluding at the ITTF World Para Elite Taipei City, Taiwan, from May 17 to 21.

Currently ranked No. 8 in Asia, she is targeting a Top 6 finish to secure qualification, making this one of the most important phases of her career.

A Journey of Resilience

Diagnosed with polio at the age of five, Nurjahan returned to competitive table tennis in 2022 and has since made rapid progress. She won gold at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) National Para Table Tennis Championships and defended her title at the UTT Para Senior National Championship 2025-26 in Indore earlier this year, a result that propelled her to India's No. 1 in her category.

Corporate Backing and Structured Support

Based in Ahmedabad, Nurjahan works as a Junior Officer at Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which has supported her with flexibility and leave to focus on training and international competition. Her preparation has been strengthened through structured support that includes guidance on tournament selection, access to recommended coaching expertise, regular performance monitoring and financial backing for international participation, enabling her to compete consistently at the highest level.

'Grit, Resilience and Discipline'

"This phase is crucial for my qualification. With consistent support and the right training environment, I am focused on breaking into the Top 6 in Asia," said Nurjahan.

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), said, "Nurjahan's journey reflects grit, resilience and discipline. Her ability to balance professional responsibilities with sporting excellence makes her stand out. We are proud to support her as she prepares for this important phase and aims to make the country proud."

Through its 'Garv Hai' initiative, Adani Sportsline continues to support emerging athletes with the resources, exposure and ecosystem needed to perform at the highest level.

With qualification on the line, the ongoing international circuit marks a defining phase in Nurjahan's journey on the global stage. (ANI)