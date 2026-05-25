Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak won a silver medal in the Vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics HPC athlete scored 13.025 in the final to secure a podium finish for India.

Pranati Nayak Shines in Tashkent

Representing India on the global stage, Pranati Nayak, an athlete of the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre (HPC), secured a silver medal in the Vault event at the prestigious FIG World Challenge Cup 2026, which concluded on Sunday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where 16 nations participated across the world, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pranati delivered a commendable performance throughout the competition. During the qualification round, she finished in second position with a score of 12.875, closely trailing the highest qualification score of 13.325. Building on her strong form, she improved her performance in the finals, scoring 13.025 in the Vault event to claim a second place on the podium amid a highly competitive international field, further elevating India's presence in global gymnastics.

'Patience and perseverance make a difference': Pranati Nayak

Pranati's achievement reflects the commitment, discipline, and world-class training environment being provided at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre, which continues to nurture elite sporting talent. Reflecting on her victory, Pranati said," The last few months have tested me with setbacks and tough days, but I never lost faith in myself. Standing on the podium with this medal proves that patience, perseverance, and belief truly make a difference. I am deeply grateful to my coaches for constantly encouraging me and to Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre for giving me the platform to excel in international competitions. I will continue to give my best and bring glory to my country."

Officials Laud 'A Proud Moment for India'

Congratulating Pranati, Ashutosh Telang, Director and Vice President - HR and Administration, AM/NS India, said, "Pranati's remarkable win at the FIG World Challenge Cup is not only a proud moment for India but also a shining example of the excellent ecosystem at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre. We are extremely proud of her success, which reflects her dedication to the sport and the unwavering guidance of her coaches and support staff. Her achievement inspires AM/NS India's confidence in India's growing gymnastics ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to nurturing world-class talent."

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Chief Coach Ashok Mishra said, "Pranati has once again demonstrated exceptional talent and determination on the international stage. Winning this silver medal is a proud moment for Indian gymnastics and for everyone contributing to the development of the sport in Odisha. We are confident that she will continue to scale greater heights in the future."

HPC's Consistent Performance on Global Stage

The athletes of the High Performance Centre have been achieving laurels in various prestigious international and national platforms such as the International Continental Cup 2026, Lisbon, Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championship 2025, FIG World Cup 2025 in Antalya, Turkey, Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2025 - 2026, etc., showcasing the centre's consistent performance and readiness for the global stage. (ANI)