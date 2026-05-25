Liverpool manager Arne Slot reflected on a disappointing season, labelling it with one word: 'injury'. He admitted to not always making the right decisions but insisted they were for the team's best interest, amid a turbulent campaign.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot delivered an honest assessment of his side's disappointing Premier League campaign, admitting he did not always make the "right" decisions during a season he described in one word -- "injury". Liverpool's title defence ended in frustration as they finished fifth in the league following a 1-1 draw against Brentford F.C. in their final game of the season, missing out on a stronger finish after a turbulent campaign marked by injuries, dressing-room tension and inconsistency.

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Slot on His Own Shortcomings

Reflecting on the season, Slot acknowledged his shortcomings while insisting every decision was taken with the team's best interests in mind. "Not what I would have loved us to achieve this season before we started, but taking everything into account, what has happened to us this season, I'm happy that we've qualified for the Champions League," Slot said, as per Goal.com.

"We, I, haven't been perfect, but I would have answered this question exactly the same in the year we won the league because as a manager, you can never be perfect, a player can never be perfect. But all the decisions I've made throughout the whole season have been only with one idea, and that's being very well prepared," he added. "Not every decision can be the right one, so it would be stupid for me to sit here and say all the decisions I've made were the right ones. But before I made them, it felt like every time they were the right ones to make. But a lot of times I didn't even have to make decisions or choices," he further added.

Clash with Mohamed Salah

One of the biggest talking points of Liverpool's campaign was Slot's handling of star forward Mohamed Salah, who was dropped during a disastrous spell in which the club lost nine of 12 matches across competitions. The situation reportedly escalated into a public disagreement between player and manager, eventually leading to a one-match suspension for Salah before the Egyptian departed the club at the end of the season.

Despite the difficult campaign, Salah signed off by creating history for Liverpool. In his final appearance, he registered his 93rd Premier League assist for the club, overtaking Steven Gerrard as Liverpool's all-time leading assist provider in the competition.

'Injury' the Defining Factor

Slot, however, insisted injuries were the defining factor behind Liverpool's struggles throughout the season. "If you asked me one word to describe this season, I would describe it with the word 'injury'," he said.

Liverpool were without several key players for extended periods, including goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed 20 matches, while striker Alexander Isak managed only eight league starts. Other squad members, such as Conor Bradley and Wataru Endo, also spent significant time sidelined. The emotional toll on the squad was further compounded by the tragic death of forward Diogo Jota in a car accident last summer.

Defending Youth Policy Amid Criticism

Slot also faced criticism from sections of supporters for delaying opportunities for young players such as Rio Ngumoha until the closing stages of the campaign. However, the Dutchman defended his cautious approach, saying stability was the priority during a difficult season. (ANI)

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