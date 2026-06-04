Asian Games-bound wrestlers Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Nitesh Kumar (97kg) won gold medals in their Greco-Roman categories at the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series in Mongolia, defeating opponents from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, respectively.

Asian Games-bound Indian wrestlers Sunil Kumar and Nitesh Kumar clinched gold medals in their respective weight categories to spearhead India's campaign at the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series wrestling tournament in Mongolia on Thursday.

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Sunil Kumar's Triumphant Return

Former Asian champion Sunil Kumar emerged victorious in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category, edging past Kyrgyzstan's Azat Salidinov 4-3 in a closely-fought final. The gold marked Sunil's first Ranking Series medal since winning the title at the Zouhaier Sghaier tournament in Tunisia in 2022, according to Olympics.com.

Sunil began his campaign with a walkover against Mongolia's Turbold Ganbold in the quarter-finals before overcoming Venezuela's two-time Pan American champion Luis Eduardo Avendano Rojas, 3-3 on criteria in the semi-finals.

Nitesh Kumar Claims Top Podium Spot

In the men's Greco-Roman 97kg division, Asian Championships silver medallist Nitesh Kumar secured the top podium spot after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurassyl Amanaly 13-9 in an attacking final.

Nitesh had earlier registered a 3-1 win over Venezuela's Juan Leonardo Diaz Blanco in the quarter-finals and followed it up with a 4-1 victory against Mongolia's Gankhuyag Ganbaatar in the semi-finals. The gold medal was Nitesh's second consecutive podium finish at the Ulaanbaatar Open after he won silver at last year's edition.

Team Performance and Upcoming Events

The duo was among six Asian Games-qualified Indian wrestlers competing at the tournament, which is the third event of the 2026 United World Wrestling Ranking Series season.

India's Greco-Roman contingent, however, had mixed fortunes otherwise. Aman, competing in the 77kg category, narrowly missed out on a medal, while Asian Championships silver medallist Lalit Sehrawat (55kg), Karanjit Singh and Sachin Sahrawat (both 67kg), Anil (72kg) and Ankit Gulia (77kg) finished outside the podium places.

India's challenge at the tournament will continue over the next three days with women's and freestyle events. Asian Games-bound wrestlers Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Priya Malik (76kg) and Mukul Dahiya (86kg freestyle) are set to begin their campaigns later in the competition.

The Ulaanbaatar Open, being held from June 4 to 7, is the third stop on the United World Wrestling Ranking Series calendar this season. (ANI)