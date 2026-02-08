The senior Indian women's national team suffered a 0-1 defeat to Romanian club FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc in a friendly match in Turkey, concluding their tour ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 preparations.

The senior Indian women's national team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc at the Fanatic Tour Serik Sport Center, in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday. The Romanian club scored in the 12th minute, as per an AIFF release.

Turkey Tour Recap

India had earlier played five friendly games against Ukraine's FC Metalist 1925 (0-2 loss) on January 18, Switzerland's FC Schlieren (2-1 win) on January 24, Russia's WFC Spartak Moscow (0-0 draw), Germany's Hertha BSC Frauen (1-0 win), and Russia's Zvezda-2005 Perm (2-0 win).

Win Against Zvezda-2005 Perm

India played their the friendies in Antalya as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026. In their previous match, against Zvezda, the Blue Tigresses beat Russian side Zvezda-2005 Perm 2-0 at the S&B Sport Football Complex in Serik, Antalya, on Wednesday. In the match, Anju Tamang scored the early goal in the ninth minute, before Lynda Kom Serto netted late on in the 89th to secure the win for the senior Indian women's national team.

Victory Over Hertha BSC Frauen

The Blue Tigresses also registered a 1-0 victory over German side Hertha BSC Frauen in their fourth friendly match of the tour. In the match, Grace Dangmei scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute to secure the win for India.

Road to AFC Women's Asian Cup

The Blue Tigresses will depart from Turkey for Perth, Australia, on February 10, where they will play additional friendly matches ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. India's first match at the Asian Cup is against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, followed by matches against Japan on March 7 in Perth and Chinese Taipei on March 10 in Sydney. (ANI)