The Indian senior women's team is in Nairobi for the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya. The Blue Tigresses will play hosts Kenya in the semi-final on April 11. Crispin Chettri has been re-appointed as head coach, leading a 22-member squad.

Indian Women's Team Arrives for FIFA Series 2026

The Indian senior women's team have arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, ahead of the FIFA Series 2026 Kenya, scheduled for the April FIFA International Women's Match Window.

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According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Blue Tigresses will take on hosts Kenya in the semi-final on April 11 at 20:30 IST, while Australia and Malawi will play the other semi-final earlier on the same day at 16:30 IST.

The semi-final winners and losers will clash in the final and the third-place play-off, respectively, on April 15. All matches will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Crispin Chettri Re-appointed as Head Coach

Crispin Chettri has been re-appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's national team. Chettri has named a 22-member squad for the friendly tournament.

Sujata Kar, who won the AIFF Women's Coach of the Year award in 2025, has been appointed as the assistant coach. Fysal K Bapu has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach.

India's Squad for FIFA Series 2026 Kenya

Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Sarita Yumnam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

Coaching Staff

Head coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant coach: Sujata Kar

Goalkeeping coach: Fysal K Bapu

FIFA Series 2026 Kenya Match Schedule

Semi-final 1 -- 16:30 IST, April 11: Australia vs Malawi

Semi-final 2 -- 20:30 IST, April 11: Kenya vs India

Third-place match -- 16:30 IST, April 15

Final -- 20:30 IST, April 15

(ANI)