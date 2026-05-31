Indian relay teams excelled at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, with the women's 4x100m team securing silver and a junior national record, the women's 4x400m team winning gold, and the men's 4x400m team bagging a bronze medal.

Women's 4x100m Relay Team Wins Silver

The women's 4x100 m relay team of Kajal, Bhavana, Aarti and Nipam secured the silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Sunday and also registered a new junior national record. The women's relay team produced the junior national record with timings of 45.05 seconds.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SILVER FOR TEAM INDIA'S WOMEN'S 4X100M RELAY TEAM ⚡ Kajal, Bhavana, Aarti & Nipam blaze their way to a Silver Medal in the Women’s 4x100m Relay at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships! 🔥#IndianAthletics #AFI pic.twitter.com/TBaDh3fFCd — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2026

RECORD BREAKERS ⚡️ The Women’s 4x100m Relay team of Kajal, Bhavana, Aarti & Nipam are the new Junior National Record holders! 🔥👊#IndianAthletics #AFI pic.twitter.com/VOKuJ5C5XC — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2026

Women's 4x400m Relay Team Strikes Gold

The Indian 4x400 m relay team of Bhumika, Tahura, Sehnoor and Neeru also secured a gold with timings of 3:38.07 seconds. With this, they also established a new competition record.

GOLDEN GIRLS ⚡ The Women’s 4X400M Relay team of Bhumika, Tahura, Sehnoor & Neeru storm to Gold in the Women’s 4x400m Relay and rewrite the Meet Record in style! 🔥🇮🇳#IndianAthletics #AFI pic.twitter.com/9EkzExaVAL — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2026

Bronze for Men's 4x400m Relay Team

The men's relay team also made the nation proud in 4x400 m relay as Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S & Mohammed Ashfaq secured a bronze medal with timings of 3:05.54 seconds, producing a new junior national record in their category.

RECORD BREAKERS ⚡🇮🇳 Men’s 4X400M Relay team of Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S & Mohammed Ashfaq clinch Bronze and set a new Junior National Record in the Men’s 4x400m Relay at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships! 🥉🔥#IndianAthletics #AFI pic.twitter.com/V2LtkKwXSW — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2026

Qualifier for World U20 Athletics Championships

The 22nd edition of the event was also a qualification event for the World U20 Athletics Championships 2026, scheduled to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, from August 5 to 9. (ANI)