Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Wells: Nadal fans heartbroken after Fritz stuns to clinch maiden title

    Taylor Fritz stunned Rafael Nadal in straight sets to win the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. It happens to be his maiden ATP Masters title to date.

    Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal fans heartbroken after Taylor Fritz stuns to clinch maiden title-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Rafael Nadal of Spain could not continue with his flawless run this year. He finally suffered his opening defeat of the year. On Sunday, he was beaten by Taylor Fritz of the United States of America (USA) during the Indian Wells Masters 2022 final on Sunday. It all happened in straight sets, with the eighth-ranked winning 6-3, 7-6(5).

    Overall, it was Fritz’s second ATP tour-level trophy. The 24-year-old was ruthless with his attacks, barely giving Nadal any chance to compete. The defeat ended the Spaniard’s 20-game unbeaten streak of 2022, which happened to be his personal best. Also, the American looked doubtful before the match, having tweaked his ankle during his semis win over Andrey Rublev of Russia, while he was somewhat in discomfort before Sunday’s final.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour)

    ALSO READ: Indian Wells - Kyrgios apologises to ball boy for almost 'hitting' him during drama-soaked loss to Nadal

    Nadal tried to utilise Fritz’s pace against the latter and stayed strong at his baseline, playing longer rallies. However, at 4-4, the American pulled up his ante over the Spaniard. Although Nadal saved a championship point, Fritz switched to a higher gear, barely allowing any further chance to the world number three to stay in the match and finished things off in styles through a serve-forehand combo.

    Following the win, Fritz reckoned, “I can’t even begin to describe how ridiculous it is that I was able to play how I could play today. I’ve never experienced worse pain in my life before a match. We did a lot of work leading up to the match, and I went through a roller coaster of emotions before the match, from thinking there was no way I could play to then doing all this work on the ankle, doing so much stuff to it. I came out here, and it didn’t affect me at all.”

    ALSO READ: 'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation

    On the other hand, Nadal noted, “I tried my best. Of course, not been my day. But that happens. I have experience in all these situations. So, at the moment, of course, it’s tough to play a final like this. Tried till the end. That’s it. Even I had my chances in the second set. I didn’t convert too many chances. That’s it. I think it’s a difficult match to analyse personally from my side because I could not do many things.”

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022: Hyderabad FC clinch maiden trophy after beating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootout snt

    Hyderabad FC clinch maiden ISL trophy after beating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootout

    Pakistan vs Australia Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later snt

    Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional post as Test cricket returns to Lahore 13 years later

    football Are Man United fans ready for Old Trafford rebuild that could cost 1.5 billion pounds snt

    Are Man United fans ready for Old Trafford rebuild that could cost 1.5 bn pounds?

    Nearly 200 football fans hurt after makeshift gallery collapses in Kerala's Malappuram snt

    Nearly 200 football fans hurt after makeshift gallery collapses in Kerala's Malappuram

    ISL 2021-22, Final: With fans in the stadium, football will be the real winner - Nita Ambani snt

    ISL 2021-22, Final: With fans in the stadium, football will be the real winner - Nita Ambani

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war Day 26 Here are the latest developments

    Russia-Ukraine war, Day 26: Here are the latest developments

    The Kashmir Files UP CM Adityanath meets Vivek Agnihotri Anupam Kher Pallavi Joshi drb

    The Kashmir Files: UP CM Adityanath meets Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi

    Ukraine refuses to surrender port city Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian catastrophe gcw

    Ukraine refuses to surrender port city Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian 'catastrophe'

    Joe Biden to travel to NATO member Poland to discuss Russia-Ukraine war - ADT

    Joe Biden to travel to NATO member Poland to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

    GATE 2022 scorecards to be released here s how to download it gcw

    GATE 2022 scorecards to be released, here's how to download it

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon