    'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation

    On Friday, Roger Federer took to social media to announce his foundation will be making a donation of $500,000 “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

    tennis 'Thank You, Roger' trends after Federer sends Ukraine children USD 500,000 donation
    Ukraine, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    Tennis great Roger Federer on Friday announced a USD 500,000 donation to aid in schooling for Ukrainian children struck by the ongoing war against Russia. The Swiss ace took to his official Twitter account to confirm the donation, adding that he is 'horrified' with the scenes in the Eastern Europe country and that he 'stands for peace'.

    "My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," wrote the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

    "We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience," Federer added.

    "Through the Roger Federer Foundation, we will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $ 500'000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children," the tennis legend concluded.

    Following this kind gesture, fans of Federer took to Twitter to thank the tennis great for his generous contribution. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and has been attacking schools, hospitals and buildings where people sought safety in various cities.

    Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine's retired tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who had famously defeated Federer during the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, had signed up for his country's military reserves.

    Also read: Rifle for racket: Ex-Ukraine tennis star Dolgopolov joins fight to defend country

    The 40-year-old Swiss tennis star's 20 Grand Slam titles are tied with Novak Djokovic for the second most won by a man, behind only Rafael Nadal's 21.

    Another former No. 1 tennis player, three-time major champion Andy Murray, announced on March 8 that he would "be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year" to humanitarian efforts aimed at helping children in Ukraine.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
