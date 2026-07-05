Team Sea Sakthi from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, is the only Indian team competing in the 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. They will present an upgraded electric catamaran with a fully indigenous electric propulsion system.

India's growing capabilities in sustainable maritime technology will be on global display as Team Sea Sakthi from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, prepares to compete in the 13th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge to be held from July 8 to 11 in the Principality of Monaco. The student-led team is the only Indian entrant among 54 teams from 21 countries participating in one of the world's premier competitions on clean marine propulsion, according to a release.

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Indigenous Innovation on Display

This year, Team Sea Sakthi will unveil an upgraded electric catamaran featuring a completely indigenous electric propulsion system developed in-house by students. The vessel also incorporates a lightweight bio-based fibre structure and an advanced counter-rotating propulsion system fitted with toroidal propellers, aimed at delivering higher energy efficiency, improved performance and reduced environmental impact.

A Global Platform for Sustainable Yachting

Hosted by the Yacht Club de Monaco, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge has emerged as a global platform where engineering students, researchers and industry leaders collaborate to develop next-generation sustainable solutions for the maritime sector. ' The competition combines innovation with real-world testing, allowing young engineers to validate their technologies on water.

"Under the aegis of the 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is one of the few events where young engineers have a two-fold challenge: to imagine and design innovative solutions, then test them at sea alongside industry professionals. This hands-on experience is what makes it so effective as a laboratory dedicated to the yachting sector's energy transition," said Bernard d'Alessandri, Director and General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Fostering Indian Talent

Founded in 2022, Team Sea Sakthi was created to strengthen India's presence on international platforms, promoting sustainable technologies. The team's participation has been supported through SBM Offshore's Corporate Mentoring Programme, with experts from Monaco and India providing technical and logistical guidance to help refine the project.

Beyond the Competition

Beyond the races, the event will host technology conferences, industry interactions and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Sustainable Yachting Technology Award, recognising breakthrough innovations in clean marine mobility.

Since its launch in 2014, the competition has involved over 6,500 students from around the world, with several concepts progressing to commercial applications and startups. (ANI)