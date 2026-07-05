Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led the 80th 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in New Delhi, urging people to adopt cycling to stay fit, fight obesity, and contribute to the nation's health, environmental, and economic well-being.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday participated in the 80th edition of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative and called on people to make cycling a part of their daily routine, highlighting its health, environmental and economic benefits.

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Cycling for Health, Environment, and Economy

Speaking to reporters during the event, Mandaviya said cycling contributes to both physical and mental well-being while also helping address broader societal challenges. "Today is 'Sunday on Cycle'... Cycling keeps the heart healthy, maintains physical and mental fitness, and nurtures the soul. Cycling offers a solution to pollution and keeps us fit; it also addresses traffic issues. Furthermore, it helps the nation reduce dependence on foreign imports, as we currently have to import fuel," he said.

The Union Minister also appealed to people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign against obesity by embracing cycling as a regular form of exercise. "Let us join the Prime Minister's campaign against obesity by taking up cycling to stay fit," Mandaviya said.

Massive Turnout for 80th Edition

Mandaviya led the nationwide 80th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, organised in collaboration with Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, according to a release. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of spiritual leader Sathya Sai, the National Capital saw over 9000 individuals explode with enthusiasm while participating in a community run and ride, apart from Zumba and Yoga sessions.

Started in December 2024 by Mandaviya, the event has transformed into a mass movement mobilising citizens of all age groups to dedicate "fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta roz" (dedicate 30 minutes every day to become fit. Till now, more than 30 lakh people have participated in the event at thousands of locations across the country.

Tackling Obesity for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Addressing the vociferous crowd, the Union Sports Minister said that Sundays on Cycle intends to end the menace of obesity, "One out of 4 persons in India is overweight. Fitness is essential for all citizens. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept the target of a Viksit Bharat in 2047. For any country to be counted as a developed nation the health of its citizens is essential and further to remain healthy, citizens need to be fit."

Calling for people to set aside one hour and move away from their mobile screens, the Union Minister added, "I would urge all Indians to set aside at least one hour from their mobile screens and dedicate that time to their personal health by engaging in sports activities. Sundays on Cycle is a part of Prime Minister's Fit India movement and all citizens must run or cycle to keep their heart and body healthy." (ANI)