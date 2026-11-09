The Indian men's football team has arrived in Auckland for two friendly matches against New Zealand. Head coach Khalid Jamil noted the team is fit and ready for the challenge as they begin their preparations at the North Harbour Stadium.

The Indian men's national football team arrived in Auckland late on Monday night, ahead of their two international friendlies against New Zealand. The visit marks the first time the Blue Tigers have travelled to the country, known as Aotearoa in the traditional Maori language, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

The team departed Bengaluru around midnight on November 8, travelling via Kuala Lumpur, where they had a short layover before boarding their onward flight to Auckland, the largest city in New Zealand. They landed at 23:30 local time (16:00 IST), completing a long journey across continents.

A cool late-spring evening greeted the team in Auckland, with temperatures around 16 degrees Celsius and a drizzle along the way from the airport to the hotel. The city had a calm, peaceful feel in the middle of the night, with relatively clear roads.

Inside the team bus, however, there was still plenty of chatter and activity as the players enjoyed their time together after the journey, with no visible signs of fatigue and the upcoming challenge firmly in focus.

Team Readiness and Training Plans

Head coach Khalid Jamil said, “The flight was smooth, and the players are fit and ready. We have settled in well. This is the first time the Indian team has come to New Zealand, so it is a new experience for us. We are looking forward to the matches."

“The weather is not a problem. The players are adjusting well, and we will focus on our training and preparation," he added.

The Blue Tigers will begin their preparations Down Under with an activation session on Tuesday morning, followed by an evening training session at the North Harbour Stadium at 16:00 local time.

The team will then train at the match venue, Go Media Stadium, at 19:00 on the eve of the opening fixture.

Historical Context and Match Schedule

India's previous meeting with New Zealand came at the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, where the hosts went down 1-2. India, however, went on to win the tournament.

The upcoming fixtures will mark only the second occasion on which the two national teams face each other in this century.

The first encounter was back in the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Jamil acknowledged the quality of the opposition and the added challenge of playing away from home, while also making an appeal to the Indian community in New Zealand to turn out and support the team.

“I know there are many Indian fans here in New Zealand. I would request them to come to the stadium and support the team. Their support is important for us, and we will try to give our best on the pitch,” he said.

“Last window, we played against three strong teams, and now we have another strong opponent in New Zealand. But this time, we are playing away from home, so it will be a different kind of test for us. We have to be ready, work hard and give our best in both matches.”

The opening match is scheduled to kick off at 19:10 local time (11:40 IST) on Thursday, November 12.

The Blue Tigers will then travel to Christchurch in the South Island on November 13, ahead of their second friendly against the All Whites at the One New Zealand Stadium on Sunday, November 15 at 16:10 local time (08:40 IST).