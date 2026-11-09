Zimbabwe created Test cricket history by becoming the first team to score over 500 runs in both innings of a single match. The record-breaking feat occurred during a drawn Test against Afghanistan in Sharjah, led by Craig Ervine's double ton.

Zimbabwe Makes Historic Test Cricket Breakthrough

Zimbabwe became the first team in Test cricket history to score more than 500 runs in both innings of a match, achieving the landmark during their drawn first Test against Afghanistan at Sharjah on Monday, according to the ICC website. Zimbabwe scored 504 in their first innings before piling up 523/5 in the second innings, with Craig Ervine and Wessly Madhevere remaining unbeaten on 206 and 100, respectively, at the end of the final day's play on Monday. The match ended in a draw, keeping both teams in contention ahead of the second and final Test, scheduled to begin at the same venue on November 13.

Ervine, aged 41 years and 82 days, also became the third-oldest player to score a double century in Test cricket, behind South Africa's Eric Rowan and England's Jack Hobbs.

Match Highlights and Player Performance

Earlier, Zimbabwe resumed the final day at 164/3, with Ervine and Brian Bennett at the crease, after Afghanistan had secured a 10-run first-innings lead. Bennett went on to score a half-century before being dismissed by Mohammad Saleem. Debutant Antum Naqvi then contributed 61, sharing a 140-run partnership with Ervine before falling to Abdul Malik.

Record-Breaking Partnership

Madhevere joined Ervine at the crease, and the pair added an unbeaten 208 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest partnership for that wicket for Zimbabwe in Test cricket. Madhevere also registered his maiden Test century.

Afghanistan's bowlers struggled to make inroads on a batting-friendly surface as Zimbabwe capitalised on the conditions to achieve the historic milestone. The second Test between the sides will be played from November 13 to 17 at Sharjah. (ANI)