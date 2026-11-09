Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Shardul Thakur returning to the squad. The team, featuring a mix of experience and youth, aims to secure the title starting their campaign on November 14.

Suryakumar Yadav Appointed Mumbai Captain

T20 World Cup 2026-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). All-rounder Shardul Thakur returns to the side after recovering from a finger injury, as the 16-member squad for the domestic T20 tournament has been announced on Monday, according to Cricinfo.

Suryakumar's appointment marks a split in Mumbai's captaincy across formats this season. Shardul Thakur had led the side across formats last season, while Siddhesh Lad was named captain for the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. Suryakumar, meanwhile, was not part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad.

Suryakumar Yadav's Vision for Mumbai

Suryakumar said it was a matter of pride to represent Mumbai and an honour to lead the side, adding that the team would aim to uphold its winning legacy and bring home the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. "It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions. We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home," Suryakumar said, as per the Cricinfo report.

Suryakumar, who led India to their second consecutive T20 World Cup title in 2026, was dropped from the T20I side after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with selectors appointing Shreyas Iyer as the new captain.

Tournament Schedule and Squad Details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins on November 14, with Mumbai opening their campaign against Hyderabad in Kolkata on the same day. Mumbai are placed in Group D alongside Gujarat, Goa, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Mumbai squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Atharva Ankolekar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Shams Mulani, Divyaansh Saxena, Maxwell Swaminathan, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Sairaj Patil, Sylvester D'Souza, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore. (ANI)

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