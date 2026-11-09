India leads the five-match ODI series 2-0 and aims to seal the contest in Hamilton. Virat Kohli nears a 2,000-run milestone against the Black Caps, while Gurnoor Brar looks to continue his impressive bowling form in the third ODI matchup.

India Targets Series Clincher in Hamilton

India will look to seal the five-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the third match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, with the visitors holding a 2-0 lead after registering victories in Auckland and Wellington. However, despite carrying a 2-0 advantage in the ODI series and having secured a 3-2 victory in the preceding T20I series, India will face a stern challenge from New Zealand's formidable record at Seddon Park.

India have played 12 ODIs at Hamilton's Seddon Park, winning only three, while one match ended without a result. Of their eight defeats at the venue, six have come against New Zealand. Among India's three victories, only one was against New Zealand, in 2009, while the other two came against Ireland and Zimbabwe. On the other hand, New Zealand have featured in 38 ODIs at Seddon Park, registering 28 wins, suffering seven defeats, while three matches ended without a result. New Zealand’s dominance in Hamilton is further reflected in them having lost just once in their last 17 ODIs at the venue, winning 15 with one ending in a no-result, according to CricViz stats. Their last defeat at home came in 2017.

Challenging Conditions at Seddon Park

Recent games at Seddon Park point to challenging batting conditions. In the last two ODIs, teams batting first failed to cross 200, with West Indies dismissed for 161 and England for 175 in a rain-shortened 36-over contest, both resulting in New Zealand victories. The difficulty of scoring is further underlined by the venue's average of just 22.1 runs per wicket since 2021, the lowest at any ground in ODI cricket during this period.

Team Dynamics and Key Players

Led by Shubman Gill, India have shown depth and tactical flexibility despite facing batting challenges on the bowling-friendly pitches in Auckland and Wellington in the first two ODIs. Contributions from experienced players as well as emerging talents have helped the visitors take control of the series. A win in Hamilton would give India an unassailable 3-0 lead and seal the series with two matches still to play.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be under pressure to bounce back and keep the contest alive. The hosts, led by Mitchell Santner, have struggled to build substantial partnerships against India's disciplined bowling attack. Senior batters Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham will have a key role to play as the Black Caps look to put up a stronger batting performance. Mitchell has been among New Zealand's important contributors in the series and scored a fighting 55 in the previous outing. His contest against young Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar will be one to watch. Brar has impressed with his disciplined lengths and a career-best four-wicket haul in Wellington, and will look to continue troubling the New Zealand batting line-up.

Kohli's Milestone Pursuit

At the other end, India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Gill will be eager to make an impact after relatively quiet outings in the first two matches. Sharma has managed scores of zero and 23 in the first two ODIs, while Gill scored 37 in the opening match before falling for a golden duck in the second. The duo will face a challenging new-ball test against New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy. Virat Kohli will also be under the spotlight after failing to replicate his performance from the series opener in the second ODI. The senior batter struck an impressive 74 off 51 deliveries in the first match at Auckland but managed just seven runs in the following encounter.

Moreover, Virat Kohli is just 22 runs away from becoming the first batter to breach the 2,000-run mark in ODIs against New Zealand. Achieving this milestone would make New Zealand his fourth 2,000-plus-run opposition, joining Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies — a feat previously accomplished against four teams only by Sachin Tendulkar (against Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka). Kohliʼs consistency against New Zealand is further reflected in his 18 fifty-plus scores (seven centuries and 11 half-centuries), placing him level with Ricky Ponting. Another fifty-plus would see him surpass Ponting and claim the record for the most fifty-plus scores against New Zealand.

Recap of the Second ODI

Coming to the second ODI on Saturday, India defeated New Zealand by four runs (DLS method) in the rain-curtailed match, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Gurnoor Brar starred with the figure of 4/30 as India bowled out New Zealand for 134 in 41 overs. Mitchell top-scored with 55, while Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj claimed two wickets each. Chasing 135, India struggled at 47/4 before Shreyas Iyer (30) and Rahul (26*) steadied the innings. New Zealand fought back to reduce India to 113/7 before rain interrupted play, with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score to secure victory. Indian speedster Gurnoor was named Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul that dismantled New Zealand's batting attack.