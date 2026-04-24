Chanmari FC hosts table-toppers Diamond Harbour FC in a must-win Championship phase match. While DHFC look to secure the title, Chanmari face a steep climb from fifth place with a non-existent margin for error despite playing at home.

High Stakes in Championship Phase

Chanmari FC will host Diamond Harbour FC in a Championship phase fixture of the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on April 25. Diamond Harbour FC enter the Championship phase at the top of the table with 22 points, firmly in control of the title race. A return of 10 to 11 points from their remaining five fixtures would take them to the 32-33 point range, a tally that would be difficult for their rivals to overhaul, while four wins (34 points) would effectively secure the title irrespective of other outcomes, according to a press release.

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Chanmari FC, meanwhile, commence the championship phase in fifth place on 11 points and face a steep climb to force their way into contention. While they remain mathematically alive, their margin for error is virtually non-existent. The Aizawl-based side can reach a maximum of 26 points, meaning they must secure victories in all five fixtures while relying on a significant drop-off from teams above them, an equation that leaves little room for deviation.

Chanmari's Uphill Battle

Beginning the phase on home turf offers Chanmari a tangible psychological advantage, but this fixture carries clear must-win significance.

Offensive Confidence vs. Defensive Frailties

They will draw confidence from ending the league stage on a positive note, having recorded a commanding 4-1 win over Namdhari FC in their last outing, with Pepe, Christopher Kamei, J. Lalruatsanga and Lalthangliana all finding the net.

Defensively, however, Chanmari remain susceptible. They have conceded 15 goals so far, the third-highest in the league and are now against the most prolific attacking unit in the competition. Diamond Harbour have scored 22 goals this season, comfortably the highest tally, with second-placed Shillong Lajong FC on 16, six fewer, underscoring the table-toppers' attacking dominance.

Key Players for the Hosts

The likely centre-back pairing of Lalrinchhana Tochhawng and Zothanpuia will be tasked with containing a potent frontline comprising Luka Majcen, Hugo Diaz, Antonio Moyano and Jobby Justin, and will need to absorb sustained attacking pressure.

In the final third, Chanmari's effectiveness will hinge on Kamei's influence in midfield. His ability to operate between the lines and deliver incisive, line-breaking passes will be central to unlocking opportunities for Lalruatsanga, Jota and Pepe, who are expected to lead the attack. Kamei's free role also enables him to advance into scoring positions, adding dimension to the hosts' attacking play.

Diamond Harbour's Clear Edge

On paper, Diamond Harbour FC hold a clear edge across departments, further reinforced by their 3-1 victory over Chanmari earlier this season, a result that will serve as a psychological boost heading into this encounter.

Kibu Vicuna's side arrives in strong form, having closed out the league stage with a 5-2 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC. Diaz struck twice in that fixture, while Majcen, Jobby Justin and Tharpuia also contributed to the scoresheet.

Well-Rounded Attacking Threat

With technically sound players such as Diaz and Moyano operating behind Majcen in the No. 9 role, Diamond Harbour are expected to command possession in advanced areas. The presence of former India internationals, Halicharan Narzary and Jobby Justin, on the flanks further enhances their attacking width, enabling them to pin Chanmari deep and restrict their ability to build from the back.

Their attacking threat is further amplified by the distribution of goals across the squad. Majcen, Diaz and Moyano have each scored four goals this season, while Narzary and Tharpuia have contributed three and two, respectively, highlighting a well-balanced and multi-faceted attack.

Potential Opening for Chanmari

Despite their offensive firepower, Diamond Harbour have shown signs of defensive vulnerability. They have registered just one clean sheet in nine league-stage matches, which came in a 2-0 win against Aizawl in March. This presents a potential opening for Chanmari, and should the hosts construct patient-attacking sequences, they are likely to generate opportunities, though converting those chances will be crucial.

(ANI)