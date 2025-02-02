Indian cricketers bid farewell to Wriddhiman Saha as he announces retirement from all formats; read wishes

Former and current Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Irfan Pathan, and Cheteshwar Pujara shared a heartfelt message for former wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha as he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Indian cricketers bid farewell to Wriddhiman Saha as he announces retirement from all formats; read wishes snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 2, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

Former and current Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Irfan Pathan, and Cheteshwar Pujara shared a heartfelt message for former wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha as he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Saha played his last match against Punjab with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25 Group C encounter. The wicketkeeper-batter failed to shine in the final game of his illustrious career. He was dismissed for a seven-ball duck by Gurnoor Brar of Punjab. However, Saha's performance did not affect Bengal much as they clinched a victory by an innings and 13 runs over Punjab.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to his official social media handle and gave him best wishes for his new phase of life.

"From sharing dressing rooms to seeing you pull off those insane stumpings, what a journey you've had bro! Wishing you all the success and happiness in this new phase of life. You'll always be a champion," Dhawan wrote in a post on X.

The former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated Wriddhiman Saha for his cricketing career and called him "udtaaaaaa Saha".

"Congratulations @Wriddhipops on your career. Your wicket-keeping skills were the best we had in test cricket. Will miss calling it "udtaaaaaa Saha". I'm sure you will keep flying high in your second innings buddy. Good luck," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Saurashtra and India right-hand batter Cheteshwar Pujara said that Wriddhiman Saha's contribution for Indian cricket is invaluable.

"Congratulations on an incredible career @Wriddhipops! ...Your contribution to Indian cricket has been invaluable. It has been a pleasure spending time with you on and off the field! Best wishes for the journey ahead," Pujara wrote in a post on X.

Rishabh Pant shared a photo along with Wriddhiman Saha on his social media handle and said that he has always admired his skills and craft.

"As a fellow keeper, I have always admired your skills and your craft. Wishing you all the success and happiness in your next chapter @Wriddhipops bhaiya," Pant wrote on X.

Earlier on Friday, Saha also received a guard of honour from his teammates as he went down on the crease to bat for the last time.

Taking to X, Saha recalled the first time he stepped onto a cricket field in 1997. He added that it was an honour for him to represent his country, state, district, clubs, university, college, and school.

"It has been 28 years since I first stepped onto a cricket field in 1997, and what a journey it has been! Representing my country, state, district, clubs, university, college, and school has been the greatest honor of my life. Everything I am today, every achievement, every lesson learned- l owe it all to this wonderful game... Now it is time to begin a new chapter, dedicating myself to my family and friends, cherishing the moments I may have missed, and embracing life beyond the field. I am eternally grateful to my parents, my beloved elder brother Anirban, and my extended family. Their sacrifices and unwavering belief in my dreams made this journey possible...," Saha wrote on X.

The 40-year-old extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their support throughout his career.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the BCCI, its presidents, secretaries, and all office bearers for their support throughout my career. A sincere thank you to all my coaches, mentors, physios, trainers, analysts, teammates, logistics teams, masseurs, and every support staff member of the Indian Cricket Team, Bengal Cricket Team, Tripura Cricket Team, and all the clubs, districts, universities, and school teams I had the privilege of representing. Your faith in me and your constant encouragement have meant the world. I am deeply thankful to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for their trust and support throughout my career...," he added.

He also gave special mention to his childhood coach, Jayanta Bhowmick for his guidance both on and off the field.

"A special mention to my childhood coach, Jayanta Bhowmick, who saw something in me long before I saw it in myself. Your guidance, both on and off the field, has been a blessing in my life. To my friends, ground staff, net bowlers, dressing room attendants, fans, scorers, well-wishers, critics, and journalists each of you played a role in my journey. Your support, encouragement, and even your criticism pushed me to be better, to work harder, and to never stop learning... This game has given me more than I could have ever imagined. It has been my passion, my teacher, my identity. As I walk away from the field, I do so with immense gratitude, carrying memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you, cricket. Thank you all," he concluded.

Saha made his first-class debut in 2007, following that he has played 142 matches and 210 innings, scoring 7169 runs at a strike rate of 48.65 and an average of 41.43. He slammed 14 centuries and 44 fifties in the first-class cricket.

Earlier in November 2024, Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from international cricket. Saha last played for India in 2021 and has scored 1,353 runs in 40 Tests for India, with three centuries and six fifties in 56 innings. He has also played five ODIs for India.            

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

WWE Royal Rumble: 20 unforgettable moments that will remain etched in every WWE fan (WATCH) snt

WWE Royal Rumble: 20 unforgettable moments that will remain etched in every WWE fan (WATCH)

football Mohamed Salah net worth: A deep dive into Liverpool star's financials; know salary, annual income & more snt

Mohamed Salah net worth: A deep dive into Liverpool star's financials; know salary, annual income & more

Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana headline BCCI Awards 2025; full list of winners here snt

Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana honoured at BCCI Awards 2025; full list of winners here

football Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 daily 90-minute naps: 10 ways Al-Nassar star's health secret can benefit you snt

Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 daily 90-minute naps: 10 ways Al-Nassar star's health secret can benefit you

U19 Women's World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Can unbeaten India defend their title against South Africa snt

U19 Women's World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Can unbeaten India defend their title against South Africa?

Recent Stories

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH] NTI

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH]

BSNL users rejoice no recharge required until March 2026 check latest and affordable plans gcw

BSNL users rejoice! No recharge required until March 2026 – Check latest and affordable plans

PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty inspired Valentine's week outfit ideas for 2025 NTI

PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty inspired Valentine's week outfit ideas for 2025

Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court anr

Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court

Superman co-creator Joseph Shuster's estate takes legal action against Warner Bros over film copyright NTI

Superman co-creator Joseph Shuster’s estate takes legal action against Warner Bros over film copyright

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon