Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi criticised the ICC after Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup led to Scotland’s inclusion. He accused the BCCI of dominating the international body and urged Pakistan to consider boycotting the tournament.

Former PakistanCricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) following its decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Bangladesh opted out of the tournament after refusing to travel to India, prompting the ICC to announce Scotland as their replacement. Sethi, who has served three terms as PCB chief, questioned the credibility of the governing body and accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of exerting undue influence. He went as far as to call the ICC the “Indian Cricket Council.”

Sethi has repeatedly clashed with the ICC since leaving his role at the PCB and recently supported the idea of Pakistan boycotting the World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh. He argued that if Pakistan and other nations challenge the ICC’s decisions, it could force India and the BCCI to recognise they cannot dictate terms unilaterally.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has already stated that Pakistan’s participation in the tournament will depend on approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. All of Pakistan’s matches are scheduled to be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but uncertainty remains over whether the team will take part.

Speaking to Telecom Asia Sport, Sethi said: “Bangladesh decided to boycott the World Cup; now it remains to be seen what the PCB decides. Mohsin Naqvi understands the game and has a good grasp of all aspects. Whatever decision he makes will be the right one. If other countries stand up after Pakistan, the ICC will realise that this is not the Indian Cricket Council but the International Cricket Council.”