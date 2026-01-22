Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain hesitant to host IPL games at Chinnaswamy Stadium despite state approval, citing “grey areas” in recommended safety protocols.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have expressed reluctance to play their home matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, even after the Karnataka government granted conditional approval. The stadium is undergoing extensive renovation following safety concerns raised after the June 4 stampede that claimed 11 lives during RCB’s victory celebrations.

Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad confirmed that while the government’s nod was secured, the franchise still had “apprehension” about staging games in Bengaluru. RCB issued a statement acknowledging the approval but pointed to “grey areas” that needed clarity before committing to play at their traditional home ground.

“While our desire is always to play at our home ground, in front of our ardent fans, we want to be thorough in our commitment to understand further the conditions applicable to host matches here and the measures taken to ensure fans’ safety protocols are met,” the franchise said. They added that inputs from stakeholders were being considered before arriving at a responsible decision.

Reports suggest RCB has shortlisted Mumbai and Raipur as alternative venues should they opt against playing in Bengaluru. Prasad, however, urged the team to remain in the city, stressing that the franchise’s growth was built on the support of the local crowd. “It is also the responsibility of RCB to take this dialogue forward and play here rather than take the game away from Bengaluru,” he said.

KSCA officials have held meetings with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Home Minister G. Parameshwara. An Expert Committee under Greater Bengaluru Authority chairman Maheshwar Rao was formed to oversee the implementation of Justice Michael D’Cunha panel’s recommendations.

Structural changes at Chinnaswamy are being carried out to meet the committee’s conditions. Queen’s Road will feature two six-metre-wide gates to ease crowd movement and reduce congestion. Holding areas are being created by flattening structures, while ramps and lifts are planned to prevent crowding. The B ground and tennis courts will also be used to manage spectators.

The state Home Department has permitted KSCA to host both international and IPL matches at the venue, provided the stipulated safety measures are completed within a set timeframe. With the ball now in RCB’s court, the franchise must decide whether to embrace its home base or shift matches elsewhere.