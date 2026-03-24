India Women announced their squad for the South Africa T20Is starting April 17. Gujarat Giants’ Anushka Sharma earned her maiden call-up, while Kashvee Gautam was rewarded. Several Mumbai Indians players were dropped.

After completing a demanding tour of Australia, the India Women’s cricket team will now travel to South Africa for a five-match T20I series beginning April 17. The series is seen as a crucial opportunity to test combinations ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled for June.

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The biggest talking point from the squad announcement is the inclusion of Gujarat Giants youngster Anushka Sharma, who has earned her maiden call-up to the senior national side. Sharma recently impressed for India A in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer and playing a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign. She also had a promising Women’s Premier League 2025 season, scoring 177 runs in seven matches at an average of 25.28.

Gujarat Giants Stars Earn National Call-Ups rewarded for consistency

Another Gujarat Giants player, Kashvee Gautam, has also been rewarded for her consistent performances. Gautam was part of the ODI squad during the Australia tour, where she picked up three wickets in three matches. She now has the chance to make her T20I debut in South Africa.

While Gujarat players have been recognized, the selectors have made notable omissions. Mumbai Indians stars Gunalan Kamalini and Amanjot Kaur, along with young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, have been dropped from the squad. Their absence highlights the selectors’ intent to experiment with fresh talent ahead of the global tournament.

The squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice-captain. Other key names include Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Renuka Singh will spearhead the pace attack, while Shreyanka Patil and Kranti Gaud add depth to the spin department.

The full squad for the South Africa series is: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (wk), and Anushka Sharma.