India's delegation won a bronze in Folk Singing at the SCO Youth Delphic Games in Bishkek. Bijender Goel, founder of Modern Pythian Games, proposed PYESCO, a cultural body for SCO nations, to boost the region's creative and cultural economy.

The Indian delegation of the Modern Pythian Games successfully concluded its participation in the 1st Youth Delphic Games for SCO Member Nations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, bringing pride to the country with a bronze medal in the Folk Singing category. This achievement reflects India's growing presence on global cultural platforms and highlights the rising importance of arts, culture, and traditional heritage in international cooperation, according to a press release.

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Proposal for PYESCO: A Cultural Platform for SCO Nations

During the visit, Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games, delivered a keynote address at an international conference of SCO nations and addressed a special gathering hosted by the Embassy of India in Bishkek in honour of the Indian delegation. In his address titled "Delphi Idea 2026 - Powering the SCO's Digital & Creative Transformation," Goel proposed the establishment of PYESCO, Pythian Youth, Educational, Sports (Traditional Games & Martial Arts), and Cultural Organisation, as a dedicated institutional platform for SCO countries.

Objectives of the Proposed PYESCO

He emphasised that arts, culture, and traditional games are no longer just recreational activities but form the backbone of a rapidly growing global creative economy valued at over EUR1 trillion. Highlighting the need for collective action, he outlined PYESCO's key objectives, including preservation of cultural heritage, protection of traditional games and their intellectual identity, promotion of digital literacy for artists in the age of Artificial Intelligence, and creation of a year-round collaborative platform for youth engagement and cultural exchange. "Just as the world has UNESCO, the SCO must have PYESCO," he stated.

Reviving the Historic and Inclusive Pythian Games

Goel also underlined the unique positioning of the Pythian Games as the world's oldest cultural games, now revived to integrate arts, culture, and traditional sports into a global framework. He highlighted their historic inclusivity, noting that women were honoured as "Mothers of Culture" over 3,500 years ago--a legacy that continues today through strong female participation.

A Call for Peace: The 'Delphi Idea'

Reinforcing the philosophical foundation of the movement, he spoke about the "Delphi Idea" as a symbol of peace, dialogue, and unity, urging nations to revive the spirit of the "Delphi Truce." "Wars do not just destroy nations, they destroy the future of our youth. It is time to stop wars and start the music," he said.

The Indian delegation's visit was further strengthened by the warm support of the Embassy of India in Bishkek. The successful participation and the proposal of PYESCO mark an important step toward building a unified cultural and creative ecosystem within the SCO region. (ANI)