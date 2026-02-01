The India U-19 Men's team clinched its sixth ICC U-19 World Cup title, defeating England by 100 runs in the 2026 final. The BCCI hailed the achievement, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashing a record-breaking 175 in the summit clash.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) heartily congratulated the India Under-19 Men's team on clinching the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026, defeating England in the final by a massive 100-run margin to secure India's sixth Under-19 World Cup title.

'A Remarkable Achievement': BCCI Officials Laud Champions

Congratulating the team, BCCI President Mithun Manhas said: "Winning the Under-19 World Cup for the sixth time is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of India's strength in age-group cricket. This team played with confidence and character throughout the tournament. Holding both the men's and women's Under-19 World Cup titles is a matter of immense pride and highlights the depth of our cricketing structure," as quoted by the BCCI press release.

This triumph in Zimbabwe further consolidates India's position as the most successful nation in the tournament's history and completes a rare double, with India currently holding both the ICC Under-19 Men's and Women's World Cup titles. The achievement stands as a powerful endorsement of the BCCI's long-standing commitment to structured player development and excellence at the grassroots and age-group levels.

India's Unbeaten Road to Glory

Led ably by Ayush Mhatre, whose composure and tactical acumen stood out throughout the tournament, India's stellar unbeaten campaign was marked by consistency, resilience, and standout individual performances.

Several young players rose to the occasion across the tournament, delivering match-winning contributions with both bat and ball. A defining moment came in the final when teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a whirlwind 175 off just 80 balls, the first 150-plus score in an Under-19 World Cup knockout match.

Vaibhav's performance in the summit clash will be remembered as one of the finest individual efforts in ICC Under-19 World Cup history and exemplified the fearless brand of cricket played by this talented Indian side. Their collective effort, discipline, and competitive mindset were hallmarks of a well-prepared and balanced team.

'Testament to a Robust System': Praise for Development Pathway

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated: "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian U-19 Men's team on their glorious unbeaten run and triumph at the ICC U19 World Cup in Harare, defeating England by 100 runs. This outstanding achievement is a testament to the strength of a robust system built on long-term player development, competitive domestic structures, quality coaching programmes supported by dedicated technical staff and a strong talent identification process. Age-group cricket remains a key priority, and the BCCI will continue to invest in and strengthen these foundations. Well done, boys! The nation is immensely proud of you."

The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and his support staff for guiding the team with clarity and purpose. Special acknowledgement is also due to VVS Laxman, Head of Cricket, BCCI Centre of Excellence, whose vision and roadmap for India's age-group ecosystem have played a vital role in ensuring continuity, consistency, and a seamless pathway from junior to elite cricket. The BCCI Centre of Excellence also played a critical role by providing ideal preparation for a marquee tournament.

The Board also congratulated the Junior Cricket Committee on their meticulous talent identification and selection process, which once again produced a formidable squad capable of succeeding in all conditions.

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, said: "India's dominance across age-group cricket is no coincidence. It is the result of sustained planning, strong administration and a consistent focus on nurturing young talent. This sixth Under-19 World Cup title is a proud moment for Indian cricket and the nation. Indian cricket is thriving today, and we will ensure that it continues to remain healthy and strong."

Prabhtej Bhatia, Joint Secretary, BCCI, remarked: "The success of this Under-19 team reflects the collective effort of players, coaches, selectors and support staff. The BCCI's emphasis on exposure, competitive opportunities and all-round development continues to yield results at the most coveted ICC tournaments."

A. Raghuram Bhat, Treasurer, BCCI, added: "Consistent investment in grassroots and age-group cricket has been central to the BCCI's vision. Achievements like this reaffirm the importance of that approach. I congratulate the entire team and everyone involved in this outstanding success."

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: India: 411/9 (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 175, Ayush Mhatre 53, James Minto 3/63) beat England: 311 (Caleb Falconer 115, Ben Dawkins 66, RS Ambrish 3/56). (ANI)