The Indian U17 men's football team is set to play two final friendly matches against Qatar in Doha on April 25 and 28. These games are part of their final preparations for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 in May.

India U17's Final Preparation: Friendlies in Doha

The Indian U17 football men's team will play two friendly matches against Qatar on April 25 and 28, in Doha, Qatar. The friendlies, India's last two preparatory games before the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, will be played behind closed doors. Both matches will kick off at 21:30 IST, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) release.

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The Blue Colts are currently in Thailand to play two friendlies against the United Arab Emirates, the first of which they won 1-0 on Friday. After the second game on Tuesday, Bibiano Fernandes' side will depart for Doha on April 22. They will travel from Doha to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 30.

AFC U17 Asian Cup Group Stage

In the AFC U17 Asian Cup, India will take on Australia on May 6, Uzbekistan on May 10 and DPR Korea on May 13 in Group D.

The entire 24-member Blue Colts' squad will travel to Doha. The final 23-member squad for the Asian Cup will be announced closer to the tournament.

India U17 men's friendlies schedule in Doha:

21:30 IST, April 25: Qatar vs India

21:30 IST, April 28: Qatar vs India. (ANI)