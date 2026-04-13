Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that India will 'surely have Formula 1 races' by 2027. He mentioned upcoming meetings with stakeholders to facilitate the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the Buddh International Circuit.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that India will "surely have Formula 1 races" in 2027 and in the next six months, there will be a meeting on this issue with concerned authorities and stakeholders in the sport.

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Push to Revive Indian Grand Prix

Recently, there have been reports regarding the government considering bringing back Formula 1 to the Buddh International Circuit, almost thirteen years after the last race was held at the track. Sports Ministry sources had said earlier in February that the Formula 1 race in Greater Noida could soon make a comeback.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, signalling potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix. BIC had hosted races between 2011-13.

'We will surely have Formula 1 in 2027'

Now, speaking during an informal meeting to reporters at his residence on Monday, Mandaviya said, "We want to start Formula 1 again soon. We are in talks. We will surely have Formula 1 in 2027. In the next six months we have meeting on this soon. Because of the war in the Gulf countries, they feel India is a safe country. We need to make it viable."

The 2026 Formula 1 season began with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8, following pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 11 to 20. (ANI)