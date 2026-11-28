India achieved a historic double gold at the 2026 World Junior U20 Chess Championship in Caracas, as Ethan Vaz and Savitha Shri Baskar secured titles. Vaz made history as the youngest champion, while Savitha finished the tournament unbeaten.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): India celebrated a memorable double-gold triumph at the World Junior U20 Chess Championship 2026 as Grandmaster Ethan Vaz and International Master Savitha Shri Baskar emerged champions in the Open and Girls' sections, respectively, in Caracas, Venezuela. According to ChessBase India, Vaz and Savitha dominated their respective categories, with the former finishing on nine points from 11 rounds and the latter securing the girls' title with an unbeaten 9.5 points.

The 15-year-old Vaz also created history by becoming the youngest-ever World Junior Champion, breaking a record that had stood for 38 years. Born on September 3, 2011, he achieved the milestone at the age of 15 years and two months, surpassing France's Joel Lautier, who won the title at 15 years and five months in Adelaide in 1988. India's 96th Grandmaster entered the tournament as the third seed and enjoyed a strong campaign, establishing a full-point advantage with eight points after nine rounds. However, his only defeat came in the penultimate round against IM Juan Sebastian Melian of Argentina, allowing top seed Khagan Ahmad of Azerbaijan to draw level. The title was decided in the final round, where Ahmad settled for a draw while Vaz defeated Ecuador's Christopher Leonel Garzon Zapatanga to finish half a point clear and secure the championship.

In the Girls' section, top seed Savitha continued her impressive run of form, finishing the competition without a defeat. She opened her campaign with seven successive victories before recording three consecutive draws and signing off with another win in the final round. Her tally of 9.5 points gave her a full-point advantage over the rest of the field, while India's WFM Nivedita VC also made the podium, claiming bronze with 7.5 points. Savitha's latest achievement adds to an outstanding year that included the Asian Women's Individual Chess Championship title and an individual gold medal at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, where she scored nine points from 10 games and helped India win team bronze.

The double-gold achievement also revived memories of 2008, when Abhijeet Gupta and Harika Dronavalli won the Open and Girls' titles respectively. The championship was held at the Eurobuilding Hotel & Suites in Caracas from November 18 to 27, featuring 59 players from 26 federations in the Open section and 43 participants representing 23 federations in the Girls' competition. (ANI)