Former cricket captain Kapil Dev praises Chandigarh as a premier sporting hub while announcing the Trident Open golf tournament. The upcoming event features 120 players competing for a prize purse of Rs 1 crore at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Chandigarh [India], November 28 (ANI): Describing Chandigarh as a major sporting city, former India cricket captain and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President Kapil Dev on Saturday said the city offered opportunities to play different sports and expressed happiness over its sporting tradition. Speaking at the announcement of the second edition of the Trident Open golf tournament, Kapil Dev said supporting local players and sportspersons in Chandigarh would give him great pleasure and highlighted the city's contribution to his own journey as a sportsperson.

“Chandigarh is a very sporting city. If we can look after our players and sportspeople in this city, it will give us enormous pleasure to be a part of their success. It always feels good to come to Chandigarh. I never compare golf with cricket, but golf is a very unique game. Having been closely associated with golf for the past few years, I have realised how unique this game is. It is the first game that you can play with your grandchildren, play with your grandfather and challenge them. You cannot do that in cricket, badminton, hockey or tennis. Can you imagine playing a delivery bowled by Bumrah? No. But even if Tiger Woods comes here today, we can play with him,” he said while speaking at the press conference.

Kapil Dev said he felt fortunate to have been born in Chandigarh, adding that the city provided opportunities to take up different sports. It feels very good to see Chandigarh's sporting tradition continuing. I often say this, again and again, that I was very lucky to be born in this city. Had I not been born here, I don't think I would have become a sportsperson because this city offers you every sport,” he said. Thanking Trident Group Chairman Rajinder Gupta for supporting the tournament and providing opportunities to young golfers, Kapil Dev said such backing meant a great deal to players.

“On behalf of the PGTI, I want to thank you very much, Gupta ji (Rajinder Gupta, Chairman of Trident Group). You have given these young boys an opportunity to become something. I think they need people like you,” he said. He added that the coming years would bring more opportunities and acknowledged the role of the media in promoting sports beyond cricket. Kapil Dev further said media coverage of sports other than cricket was particularly encouraging for players and organisations.

“I want to say that the coming times will be even more exciting. I will leave the rest to the media. Cricket has also reached where it is today because of your contribution, whatever people may say. We are only 50 per cent of the effort. Without the media, we would not have reached here. If people do not read or watch your comments and stories, sports cannot progress. That is why I always say that he was absolutely right in pointing out that there is a full gathering of media here, something that rarely happens. I have seen such a large number of media persons today. In cricket, there is no need to say this. But when the media comes to cover other sports, we feel deeply touched. Without you, these sportspersons cannot go anywhere. Your support is very important. On behalf of the PGTI, the players and the sponsors, I thank you for coming in such large numbers and doing justice to this event. We are delighted,” he said.

The second edition of the Trident Open will be held at Chandigarh Golf Club from December 1 to 4, with a prize purse of Rs 1 crore. The tournament, jointly announced by Trident Group and PGTI, will be preceded by a Pro-Am event on November 29. The 72-hole stroke-play tournament will feature a field of 120 players. The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes. The star-studded field will feature leading Indian names such as Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee, and defending champion Manu Gandas. The Chandigarh Golf Club course is an 18-hole, Par-72 layout measuring 7,202 yards. Its seventh hole, measuring 613 yards, is among the longest Par-5 holes in India. (ANI)