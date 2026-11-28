Former England cricket captain Alastair Cook visited Queen Elizabeth’s School in Gurugram, engaging students with insights on leadership, teamwork, and resilience, emphasizing the role of sports in holistic personal development.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, hosted former England cricket captain and GEDU Global Education’s Brand Ambassador Alastair Cook on campus for an engaging day of interaction with students and families. According to a press release, the engagement brought together the worlds of education and sport, highlighting the role of sporting experiences in nurturing confidence, discipline, teamwork, leadership and resilience among young people.

The visit featured interactive engagements with the school community, including a student-led cricket quiz and an on-ground cricket experience with Sir Alastair Cook. Students had the opportunity to interact with the cricketing legend and gain insights into his remarkable journey in international cricket, his experiences of leadership, the importance of ambition, and the values that have shaped his career. The interaction provided a valuable opportunity for students to understand how holistic qualities, including perseverance, composure under pressure, teamwork, and the ability to learn from setbacks, can be developed through sport.

Alistair Cook, Former Captain, England National Cricket Team, and Brand Ambassador, GEDU Global Education, said, "It was a pleasure to spend time with the students and families at Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram. What stood out to me was the enthusiasm with which the students approached the game and their curiosity about the experiences behind it. Cricket has been a huge part of my life, and I have always believed that the lessons it teaches extend well beyond the boundary. The lessons the game imparts, like learning to make decisions as part of a team, taking responsibility for your role, or finding the determination to keep improving, are ones that stay with you. I am delighted to be associated with a school that recognises the value of sport as an integral part of a young person’s journey."

The engagement also brought together families, offering them an opportunity to experience the school's emphasis on experiential learning and its endeavour to create meaningful opportunities for students to engage with accomplished personalities from across the world. The interactive cricket experience added a practical dimension to the engagement, allowing participants to connect with the sport beyond the conventional classroom environment.

Craig Cook, Founding Principal at Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, said, "At QE Gurugram, we believe that education must prepare young people for life that extends beyond academic success. Having Sir Alastair Cook engage with our students and school community brings our values to life in a meaningful way. His extraordinary cricketing journey demonstrates that excellence is built through consistent effort, humility, and the ability to overcome challenges. We want our students to have opportunities to learn from such inspiring individuals and pursue their ambitions."

Inspired by more than 450 years of educational heritage at QE Barnet, the Gurugram campus places character development and academic ambition at the centre of school life. Sport and enrichment are integral to its holistic approach to education, underpinned by the values of excellence, curiosity, integrity, community, ambition and responsibility. Students are encouraged to discover their strengths, pursue their ambitions and embrace opportunities beyond the classroom. (ANI)