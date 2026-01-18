India is set to host its first-ever UCI 2.2 multi-stage road race, the Pune Grand Tour 2026. The event marks India's entry to the global pro cycling calendar, offering riders a chance to earn points for the LA 2028 Olympics.

India stands on the threshold of a historic moment as the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to flag off on Monday. The event marks the country's first-ever Continental multi-stage road race for Men and is classified as a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2.2 international competition.

With its inclusion under the UCI framework, Pune Grand Tour 2026 marks India's official entry into the global professional cycling calendar. The inclusion of the Pune Grand Tour, sponsored by Bajaj, in the UCI calendar comes at a time when Asia is emerging as a key growth market for professional cycling. With increasing investment in infrastructure, talent development, and international competition exposure, India's entry into elite-stage racing signals a long-term vision for the professionalisation of the sport in the country.

A Gateway to the Olympics

Owing to its UCI classification, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 will offer riders the opportunity to earn valuable ranking points that count toward qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. The competition is scheduled to begin on Monday, with Prologue - to record the riders' individual time travel, which will decide the pole positions ahead of the opening (Stage 1) race day, as per a press release.

Record International Field and Top Contenders

Morocco's team Sidi Ali Unlocks Sports Team (UCI world ranked 157) has pulled out of the event due to unforeseen reasons, leaving the field of riders to 164 from 28 teams, representing 35 countries across five continents, who will take to the start line.

Despite Morocco's absence, India still holds a rare milestone of having largest field of riders, unprecedented for a UCI 2.2 category race seen before globally. Typically, this classification race features around 125 riders.

For the inaugural year of Pune Grand Tour 2026, Asia will have the largest representation of 78 riders, followed by 69 from Europe, along with strong representation from Oceania, the Americas, and Africa, underscoring the global stature of the event.

Spain's Burgos Burpellet BH enters the Pune Grand Tour 2026 as the crowd favourites. Ranked 29th in the world, they are the only ProTeam-level squad in the field and regularly compete at cycling's high-tier races, including the prestigious Vuelta a Espana. Challenging for top spot will be China's Li Ning Star (world ranking 33) and Malaysia's Terengganu Cycling Team (world ranking 38), expecting for a photo-finish to claim the inaugural Pune Trophy.

-Top Six UCI World Ranking Participation in Bajaj Pune Grand Tour *Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain (World UCI Ranking: 29) *Li Ning Star, China (World UCI Ranking: 33) *Terengganu Cycling Team (World UCI Ranking: 38) *Rojai Insurance Winspace (World UCI Ranking: 44) *Quick Pro Team, Estonia (World UCI Ranking: 68) *Tarteletto-Isorex, Belgium (World UCI Ranking: 78)

The Indian Challenge

The Indian challenge will be led by the peloton of the National Team, having experienced riders including Sahil Kumar (Haryana), Dinesh Kumar (Haryana), Surya Thathu (Maharashtra), Vishwajeet Singh (Punjab); Harshveer Singh Sikhon (Punjab); M Naveen John (Karnataka).

The inclusion of the Indian Development Team has come as a welcome step by the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour, as it will allow India's second team to gain experience and grow in confidence for future progressive races.

For Indian cyclists, the Pune Grand Tour represents a rare opportunity to compete against top international teams on home soil. Exposure to elite race dynamics, professional team tactics, and UCI-level competition is expected to play a critical role in bridging the gap between domestic racing and the global circuit.

Race Stages and Routes

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 - Phase-Wise Routes Race Stages -19 Jan 2026: PROLOGUE (7.5 KM) - GOODLUCK CHOWK: Team's pole position -20 Jan 2026: STAGE 1: MULSHI-MAVAL MILES (87.2 KM, Elevation 828 M): Weaving through Pune's IT hub Hinjewadi, this opening stage combines flat sprints with sharp urban turns, focusing on landmarks and scenery, blending tech with nature. -21 Jan 2026: STAGE 2: MARATHA HERITAGE CIRCUIT (105.3 KM, Elevation 1051 M): Cyclists will ascend the challenging ghats, facing steep gradients of the Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and Khadakwasla Lake, making the Day-2 a true test of endurance. -22 Jan 2026: STAGE 3: WESTERN GHATS GATEWAY (134 KM, Elevation 1024 M): Stretching across the Deccan plateau from Purandar to Baramati, Day-3 favours speed and tactical prowess, with crosswinds and rolling terrain to keep competitors on edge. -23 Jan 2026: STAGE 4: PUNE PRIDE LOOP (95 KM, Elevation 578 M): The final phase winds through the urban sprawls of Pune, passing through modernity and historic relevance like Shaniwar Wada, featuring technical sections and a dramatic finish

A Trophy Reflecting Heritage

At the conclusion of the tour, the winners will be presented with a hand-crafted copper trophy, sculpted by Pune's renowned Tambat Aali coppersmiths. Inspired by the eight historic forts that line the race route and the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the trophy reflects the region's rich heritage and craftsmanship.

As the countdown begins, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is poised to become more than just a race. It stands as a powerful statement of India's readiness to host world-class cycling events and make a lasting impression on the global sporting stage. (ANI)