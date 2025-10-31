India reached the Women's World Cup 2025 final with a historic semi-final win over Australia. Led by Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 127 and Harmanpreet Kaur's 89, India achieved the highest-ever run chase (339) in women's ODI cricket.

India didn't merely set a record for the highest successful chase in World Cup history - they pulled it off against Australia in a thrilling semi-final. The cricketing world was left stunned by their extraordinary achievement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cricket Fraternity Reacts to 'Extraordinary Achievement'

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed India's women's cricket team's historic win over Australia by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match to storm into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Thursday. Tendulkar also lauded Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur, who were the stars of the match, forming a crucial partnership that helped India chase down a massive target of 339 runs, the highest-ever run chase in women's ODI cricket.

In an X post, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "fabulous victory! Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front. Shree Charani and @Deepti_Sharma06, you kept the game alive with the ball. Keep the tricolour flying high."

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wrote on his Instagram story, "Well Done Team India."

Indian Men's head coach Gautam Gambhir also praised India's historic win, in a post he wrote, "It ain't over till it's over! What a performance, girls."

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also took on his X handle and wrote, "There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them. Under pressure, with the world watching, @ImHarmanpreet played with the calm and conviction of a true leader, while @JemiRodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime! This partnership came from belief in their own game, in each other, and in what this team stands for. A historic semi-final to win and on to the finals now."

India successfully chased down 338/10 from Australia, with nine balls to spare, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history. Rodrigues played an unbeaten knock of 127 runs off 134 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 89 runs off 88 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes, and shared a 167-run partnership with Rodrigues.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, in an X post, wrote, "Incredible stuff from the girls .. how good they have become in the last 5 years .. one more to go .. just outstanding."

Former Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan wrote on his X handle, "Outstanding performance by the women in blue! @JemiRodrigues' knock full of maturity and @ImHarmanpreet's leadership leading the way. Finish strong in the final!."

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik wrote on his X handle, "India into the final. What a game. What a performance. Jemimah Rodrigues - What an innings. Took the team past the finish line. The entire nation will be glued to their TVs this Sunday."

A mesmerising century by Jemimah Rodrigues and her record-breaking partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped India secure a spot in the ICC Women's World Cup clash against South Africa, beating Australia by five wickets in a nail-biting semifinal clash at DY Patil in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer, in an X post, wrote, "The magnitude of this win isn't going to sink in for some time. This is one of the biggest moments in Indian cricket. Savour it, cherish it, talk about it. So proud of the team."

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, in an X post, wrote, "Hamari ladkiya kisi se kam nahi hai. So proud of you all. Love it . Bring it on, The Big Final. Whooo hoooo way to go @BCCIWomen#WomensWorldCup2025 #CWC25 @ImHarmanpreet and team."

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan in an X post wrote, "Such a pleasure watching this chase by @BCCIWomen with calmness & composure. Just too good from Jemimah Rodrigues & Harmanpreet Kaur. That cameo from Richa Ghosh was crucial."

A fabulous century from Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) was the crowning jewel of Australia's innings as they posted a massive 338 runs. However, a 167-run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues (127* in 134 balls, with 14 boundaries) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) helped India overcome an early slump.

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin wrote in an X post, "From being left out of the team earlier in the World Cup to taking your team to the final. Take a Bow, Jemimah."

Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant wrote in an X post, "A match full of heart, fight and belief. Congratulations to our Indian women's team for making it to the finals."

India will clash against South Africa on Sunday in the final of the Women's World Cup.

Brief Scores

India: 341/5 in 48.3 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 127*, Harmanpreet Kaur 89, Kim Garth 2/46) beat Australia: 338 in 49.5 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Shree Charani 2/49). (ANI)