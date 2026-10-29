India defeated China 5-2 in the Asian Champions Trophy. Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh netted braces, while Jugraj Singh also scored, maintaining India's strong winning momentum as they prepare to face Japan in their next tournament match.

India Continues Dominant Form in Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian men's hockey team continued its winning momentum at the Asian Champions Trophy with a 5-2 victory over China at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored a brace each, while Jugraj Singh also found the net to help India secure a comprehensive win. Yang Peng and Chen Chongcong scored for China.

Match Highlights and Scoring Breakdown

India dominated the proceedings against a young Chinese side from the opening quarter and took the lead in the 12th minute through a superb lob finish by Sukhjeet. Receiving an aerial pass from defence, Sukhjeet controlled the ball with his stick skills before chipping it past the advancing goalkeeper. India looked to extend its lead, but China's defence improved as the match progressed. The visitors equalised in the 26th minute when Yang Peng converted a penalty corner to beat Krishan Pathak.

India came out with greater intensity after the break and scored twice in quick succession. Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the 31st minute before Sukhjeet produced a close-range finish three minutes later to restore India's advantage and extend the lead. China reduced the deficit in the 36th minute through Chen Chongcong, who scored with a drag-flick to make it 3-2.

India maintained control in the final quarter, with Jugraj Singh converting a penalty corner in the 47th minute. Harmanpreet added his second goal to complete his brace and seal India's 5-2 victory. India will next face Japan on Friday as they look to continue their winning run in the tournament.