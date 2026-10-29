UP Warriorz Chief Scout Neetu David confirmed the signing of Australian captain Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore, highlighting the team's strategy to strengthen their middle order and death-overs performance for the WPL 2027 season.

Strategic Signings at the WPL 2027 Mini-Auction

UP Warriorz Chief Scout Neetu David said Australian captain Sophie Molineux was a priority signing for the franchise at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction, citing her bowling control and leadership qualities, while expressing confidence in the team's strengthened lineup under head coach Abhishek Nayar. Molineux, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) title-winning campaign in 2024, attracted a bidding contest between Warriorz and RCB before the former secured her services with a final bid of Rs 1.10 crore.

Speaking to ANI after the conclusion of the mini-auction in Kochi, David said several franchises were interested in Molineux, but UP Warriorz's larger purse helped them secure the Australian captain. “As you mentioned yourself, she is currently leading Australia, and in T20s right now, they are number one. We wanted the best players, and she went as one of the most expensive. Everyone wanted Molineux on their team, and because our purse was a bit heavier, she came to us, which is what we wanted. Quality-wise, she's a great bowler," Neetu said.

The Bidding Process and Team Strategy

The Warriorz opened the bidding at Rs 50 lakh, with RCB quickly joining the contest. Her price rose to Rs 95 lakh within seconds before UP Warriorz increased the bid to Rs 1 crore. RCB responded with Rs 1.05 crore, but UP Warriorz made the decisive bid of Rs 1.10 crore to sign the Australian captain.

"I have seen her bowl when we played India A against them and when our Indian senior team played them. She is wonderful, possesses great control, and definitely has leadership qualities as well. Under Meg Lanning, she will definitely do very well, and UP Warriorz will perform well,” David told ANI.

Bolstering the Squad Depth

David also expressed confidence in the franchise's strengthened batting and all-round options, highlighting the return of Grace Harris and the signing of experienced Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, alongside Molineux and Sophie Ecclestone. UPW brought back Harris for Rs 30 lakh. The Warriorz opened the bidding at the base price, securing the services of the player who had previously represented the franchise in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons. Harris was part of RCB's title-winning campaign in 2026 but was released ahead of the auction as the Bengaluru-based franchise prepared for the return of Ellyse Perry.

UPW also secured Rana for her base price of Rs 30 lakh. Rana has previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and RCB. With no competing bids, she joined UP Warriorz at her base price. “Definitely. As you know, Grace Harris is an all-rounder, Sneh Rana is an all-rounder, and Ecclestone is also performing well. So our middle order and lower-middle order have become very strong, which is what we wanted. In past years, we weren't able to capitalise on the death overs as effectively, so because of that, we have strengthened this department. I hope the WPL goes the way we want it to,” she said.

Financial Planning and Coaching Leadership

UP Warriorz entered the auction with the largest remaining purse and several slots to fill. David said the financial flexibility, along with extensive prior discussions, helped the franchise execute its recruitment plans. “We had that much in our purse, so obviously, whoever we wanted came through accordingly. As for our strategy, we had already discussed these things beforehand, and there was quite a lot of discussion. Having that in our purse is the reason we were able to conduct the auction so well,” the UP Warriorz Chief Scout added.

David also praised head coach Abhishek Nayar's clarity and transparent communication, saying their initial working experience had been positive. “He is very sorted and very clear. Whatever he needs, in all our discussions, it's crystal clear: "We want this, and we will work on this." That is a great quality, because when you communicate clearly and remain transparent, things run very smoothly. My start working with him has been very good, and we will definitely do well under him; he will lead the team effectively,” Neetu said.