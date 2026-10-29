The 2026-27 Indian Football League season begins tomorrow with Real Kashmir FC facing debutants Nagaland United SC in Srinagar, marking a historic milestone for Nagaland's football representation in the national league competition.

2026-27 Indian Football League Season Opener

A new season, a historic debut and the return of a full home-and-away format set the stage for the Indian Football League (IFL) as the 2026–27 campaign kicks off tomorrow with Real Kashmir FC welcoming debutants Nagaland United SC in the season opener at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Friday. The kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 IST.

Real Kashmir endured a challenging start to the 2025–26 season, finishing the initial league phase in the lower half of the standings and being drawn into the relegation phase. However, the Snow Leopards responded impressively at the right time, securing their place in the league for another season, according to a release. Under Head Coach Ishfaq Ahmed, they found momentum towards the end of the campaign, registering three consecutive victories during the relegation phase. A convincing 3–0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC followed by a 2–1 victory against Aizawl FC saw Real Kashmir finish the relegation phase at the top with 14 points.

Real Kashmir FC Prepares for Home Advantage

Ishfaq will return to lead the team once again this season and sounded positive ahead of their opening fixture, “The players are the same ones who were at Aizawl FC, so we know most of them, but a completely new coach has taken over with a new style. Personally, I don't have any idea how they will set up, but we are prepared. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter, we want to play good, aggressive football at home, and we are ready for that”, he said. When asked about the fans and the support they have been providing the club over the years, Ishfaq said, “The fans stood by us last year during difficult times and came out in numbers. This year, we finally have a proper league campaign with ten matches here. I know Kashmiri people love football, and I want to invite them to bring their families and come to the stadium”.

Nagaland United's Historic League Entry

For Nagaland United, the fixture represents a landmark moment in the club's short history. Founded in 2024 in Chümoukedima in Dimapur, the club will play in IFL in just two years, bringing national-league football to a state that has waited 78 years for representation in the competition, a state which had independent India’s first ever Captain, Dr. Talimeren Ao. Their entry into the IFL was facilitated through a goodwill agreement with Aizawl FC, approved by the All India Football Federation on September 9, 2026. Under the arrangement, Nagaland United acquired Aizawl's sporting rights for the league.

Team Ambitions and Coaching Strategy

They have roped in the young Kaizad Ambapardiwalla as the Head Coach for the season. Kaizad served as the Head Coach for Jamshedpur FC during their quarterfinal run in the Durand Cup 2026, the final outing of the club. He will lead a young side consisting of local players as the club is expected to provide a platform for emerging footballers and strengthen the region's presence in the Indian football landscape.

Speaking ahead of their first match in a national league ever, Head Coach Kaizad Ambarpardiwalla said, “Our preparation for tomorrow’s game is going well, and the team is in a positive mindset. We are focused on building a strong, competitive team for the season. Despite having limited time, our main focus during training has been on discipline, the right attitude and developing a winning mentality.” “Real Kashmir FC are an experienced side, but our players are well prepared. We have trained well over the past week and have a clear plan for the game. There is a strong belief within the team that we can secure three points and put in a good performance. Nagaland United have not come to the Indian Football League just to participate; we are here to compete and win”, Kaizad added.

The club will be led by defender Rohmingthanga who has previous experience playing for Aizawl FC in I-League. “As this is our first-ever IFL campaign, we want to make it special for our supporters, especially the people of Nagaland. We will give everything on the pitch and fight for the win. To all our supporters, thank you for standing behind us. We will do our best to deliver a good result and make history together”, Rohmingthanga said ahead of their first match.

Squad Updates and Season Outlook

Real Kashmir, on the other end, have lost their Captain from last season, Mohammad Inam, who signed for ISL side Punjab FC, but have added firepower in attack in the form of experienced striker Marcus Joseph along with some talented domestic players. “We have prepared very well together, both the players and the coaching staff, for tomorrow’s match. It is our first match of the season, and we hope to get the win”, said Real Kashmir defender N. Rohen Singh.

With the Snow Leopards looking to build on last season's recovery and Nagaland United embarking on a historic journey, the opening fixture promises a compelling start to the 2026–27 Indian Football League.