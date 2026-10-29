A viral video of a missed handshake between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur after India's 3-0 ODI series sweep against Zimbabwe has sparked rift rumours. Fans are debating their relationship following the captaincy change, but neither player has commented publicly.

The rumours of a rift between India women’s captain Smriti Mandhana and former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have once again surfaced following the team’s eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe at Kottambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday, October 28.

The Women in Blue completed a3-0 ODI series sweep against Zimbabwe, after 3-0 T20I whitewash. With a 132-run target, the hosts chased it down in 17 overs, with opener Pratika Rawal (59) and Shafali Verma (51) sharing an unbeaten 74-run partnership for the third wicket to complete the series sweep in style.

However, Vaishnavi Sharma starred with a sensational maiden five-wicket haul, registering figures of 5/39 at an economy rate of 3.9 in her spell of 10 overs to bundle out Zimbabwe for a paltry 131 in 39.5 overs.

Also Read: India Women Secure 3-0 ODI Series Sweep Against Zimbabwe In Vadodara

Harmanpreet and Smriti’s Handshake Snub Goes Viral

As India Women whitewashed Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series, a viral clip showing a brief, awkward exchange during the post-match celebrations reignited chatter surrounding team dynamics following the recent leadership transition.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), skipper Smriti Mandhana was seen shaking hands with her teammates following yet another dominant performance against New Zealand in Vadodara.

However, when it came to former captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Mandhana appeared to pass by without a direct handshake and quickly moved along the line to greet the next player. Harmanpreet appeared to have missed the customary handshake with Mandhana as the Indian captain looked in the opposite direction while her senior teammate approached.

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Smriti Mandhana, who had a forgettable outing in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, scoring just 32 runs at an average of 16 in two innings, took over the captaincy mantle from Harmanpreet Kaur, who stepped down from her leadership roles after leading the Women in Blue to a successful Asian Games gold medal defence in Japan.

A similar missed handshake between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur was also noticed during the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur on October 20, when India completed a 3-0 series sweep.

‘Everything Okay?': Fans Question Smriti-Harmanpreet Equation

The handshake snub between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether all is well between the two Indian cricketers.

Taking to their X handles, many fans interpreted the brief interaction as evidence of a rift, while others urged people not to read too much into the moment, suggesting the missed handshake may not have been intentional. Some users also linked the speculation to Harmanpreet’s recent exit from the captaincy, debating whether the leadership transition had affected the duo’s relationship.

Another section of fans drew comparisons with former India captain MS Dhoni’s transition to Virat Kohli, arguing that leadership changes should be handled with mutual respect,

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However, neither Smriti Mandhana nor Harmanpreet Kaur has publicly addressed the speculation, and the viral clips do not confirm a rift between the two cricketers. It remains to be seen whether the BCCI or the team management steps in to clarify the situation, or if the two

India’s next assignment will be travel to South Africa for a multi-format series, which includes one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is scheduled to take place across South Africa in December 2026.

Also Read:Deepti Sharma Hits Second ODI Century To Power India To Big Victory