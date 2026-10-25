The Esports Federation of India and NZ Esports signed a historic MoU to foster cooperation and knowledge exchange, strengthening the sporting bond between both nations as part of the 100 Years of Unity Through Sport centenary celebration program.

Historic Esports Partnership Announced

Auckland [New Zealand], October 25 (ANI): The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and the New Zealand Esports Federation Incorporated (NZ Esports) have drafted a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen esports cooperation between the two countries. The initiative comes on the sidelines of celebrations marking 100 Years of Unity Through Sport between India and New Zealand in Auckland, as per a release.

The proposed MoU aims to establish a framework for knowledge exchange, shared learning and practical collaboration between the two federations and their respective esports communities, paving the way for a stronger and more enduring partnership. The Indian delegation is visiting Auckland at the invitation of NZ Esports and the Government of New Zealand as part of the 100 Years of Unity Through Sport programme. The MoU proceedings were attended by Ben Lenihan, General Secretary, NZ Esports; Jonathan Jansen, CEO, NZ Esports; and Brent Sheldrake of Sport NZ.

Fostering Connection Through Digital Competition

“Cricket has brought New Zealand and India together for generations. Esports gives us a new way to build on that connection with the young people of today. By bringing our players together, we’re creating opportunities to compete, share our cultures and build friendships. That’s what excites me about this relationship: the chance to strengthen the connection between our countries for generations to come,” said Jonathan Jansen, CEO, NZ Esports.

Brent Sheldrake of Sport NZ added, “International matches like these create opportunities for people to connect through a shared passion for sport and competition. Bringing players from India and New Zealand together offers a chance to learn about each other’s cultures and build relationships. It is encouraging to see that emphasis on connection alongside the competition itself.”

Centenary Celebration and Bilateral Events

Celebrating the unifying power of sport, the programme features several sporting disciplines, including cricket, football and esports. Representing India, the esports contingent is participating in eFootball and Clash Royale, further strengthening sporting ties and fostering friendship, mutual learning and collaboration between India and New Zealand.

“Esports offers a new avenue to strengthen the sporting relationship between India and New Zealand. This proposed partnership will help our federations exchange expertise, create opportunities for players and build sustained cooperation beyond competition. We thank the New Zealand federation and government for inviting India to be part of this centenary celebration,” said Lokesh Suji, Hon General Secretary, ESFI.

Indian Gamers Compete in Auckland

During their four-day visit from October 23 to 26, three Indian gamers are also participating in a bilateral esports event against New Zealand. Shagun Srivastava is competing in women’s Clash Royale, Dr Ibrahim Iyer in women’s eFootball and Chinmay Sahoo in the men’s eFootball console category. Srivastava and Sahoo earned selection through ESFI’s national qualifiers (NESC2026), while Iyer, a medical doctor, was selected through a special match involving leading women eFootball players. (ANI)

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