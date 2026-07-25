Team India secured a 2-0 series whitewash against Zimbabwe with a massive 90-run win in the second T20I. It marked the first series victory under new skipper Shreyas Iyer, powered by fifties from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma.

Zimbabwe's Run-Chase Falters

Team India got their first-ever series win under new T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer as a clinical, all-round effort helped Men in Blue crush Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I at Harare on Saturday. India has won the series 2-0, after registering a 0-2 whitewash loss to Ireland and a 0-4 series loss to England during their UK tour. But with this win, Iyer finally has a series win to his name. Being put to bat first, blazing knocks from Ishan Kishan (81 in 44) and Tilak Varma (60* in 29) took India to 219/5. In the chase, Abhishek Sharma (3/17), Yash Thakur (2/30) and Prince Yadav (2/10) struck frequently, wiping Zimbabwe clean for 129 runs in 17.5 overs.

In the run-chase, Brian Bennett started off aggressively against the pace duo of Yash Thakur and Mayank Yadav. In the fourth over, Yash got his first-ever international wicket, removing the hard-hitting opener for a 19-ball 32, with three fours and three sixes. Zimbabwe was 34/1 in 3.5 overs.

Following that, Zimbabwe's innings started to fall apart, with Prince Yadav getting Ben Curran (1) in the fifth over and Dion Myers was removed by Ravi Bishnoi for 12 in nine balls. Zimbabwe was 49/3 in six overs.

Prince also got the prized wicket of Sikandar Raza for a duck, reducing Zimbabwe to 49/4 in 6.2 overs. However, the pacer felt something was wrong with his hamstring and left the field, with Shivam Dube completing the over and conceding two fours from Ryan Burl.

In the ninth over, Dube struck, removing Wesley Madhvere for just two. Zimbabwe was five down for 65 runs.

At the end of 10 overs, Zimbabwe was 69/5, with Tadiwanashe Marumani (3*) and Burl (17*) unbeaten.

Burl was removed for a 18-ball 20 by Tilak Varma in the 12th over, courtesy a fine diving catch from Rinku Singh. Zimbabwe was 82/6 in 11.2 overs.

Brad Evans and Tadiwanashe Marumani took Zimbabwe past the 100-run mark in the 14th over, with Brad unleashing some big hits. However, Abhishek Sharma's part-time spin pushed back Zimbabwe again by removing Brad (19) and Newman Nyamhuri (3). Zimbabwe was 119/8 in 15.2 overs.

Yash got his second wicket, making a mess of Marumani's stumps for 19-ball 24, with a four and a six. Zimbabwe was 121/9 in 16.1 overs.

Abhishek ended the innings with the wicket of Richard Ngarava, removing him for just one. Zimbabwe was all out for 129 runs in 17.5 overs. Abhishek (3/17), Yash (2/30) and Prince (2/10) were among the best bowlers for India.

Kishan, Tilak Power India to a Mammoth Total

Earlier, India posted a formidable 219/5 after being asked to bat first, with Ishan Kishan smashing a blistering 81 and Tilak Varma remaining unbeaten on 60 to power the visitors to a commanding total. Despite losing early wickets, India recovered through a crucial partnership between Kishan and Tilak, before the duo accelerated the scoring rate in the middle and death overs to put Zimbabwe under pressure.

Shaky Start for Visitors

After being put in to bat, India made a shaky start, losing opener Abhishek Sharma for just eight runs when pacer Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him off the fifth ball of the second over. India was 10/1 in 1.5 overs.

In the third over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck three fours and a six against Richard Ngarava, but the Zimbabwe pacer had the last laugh, dismissing the 15-year-old on the final delivery. Sooryavanshi scored 20 off nine balls, with three fours and a six. India was 29/2 in three overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan then steadied the innings as India reached 51/2 at the end of six overs. Runs continued to come at a steady pace as India reached 80/2 at the end of nine overs. However, just as the partnership began to take shape, Brian Bennett dismissed skipper Shreyas Iyer for 25 off 20 balls, including four boundaries. India finished the 10th over at 95/3.

Kishan-Tilak Partnership Dominates

On the first ball of the 13th over, Ishan Kishan brought up his 12th half-century in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in 31 balls with six fours. India moved to 134/3 by the end of the 14th over.

Kishan and Tilak Varma then launched an assault in the 15th over, smashing 21 runs off skipper Sikandar Raza's over as India raced to 158/3.

On the final delivery of the 17th over, Tilak Varma brought up his ninth half-century in just 23 balls as India strengthened their position, reaching 188/3. Tilak's knock included five fours and two sixes.

On the first ball of the 18th over, Newman Nyamhuri dismissed the dangerous Ishan Kishan, who scored a 44-ball 81, including nine fours and two sixes, as India moved to 196/4.

India crossed the 200-run mark in the 19th over after Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh combined to collect 14 runs. Brad Evans then dismissed Rinku for 12 in the final over, with India finishing their innings at 219/5. Tilak remained unbeaten on 60 off 29 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri and Brian Bennett picked up one wicket each. (ANI)