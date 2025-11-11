Head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Kolkata's Kalighat Mandir to offer prayers ahead of India's first Test against South Africa. Skipper Shubman Gill led the team's practice session at Eden Gardens for the series starting Friday.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the iconic Kalighat Mandir in Kolkata to offer prayers ahead of India's first Test match against South Africa, which begins on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team Practice Begins at Eden Gardens

The Indian team kicked off their practice session ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa in Kolkata on Tuesday. The opening match of the series will be played at Eden Gardens. Indian skipper Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy were seen taking part in the practice session ahead of the series. During the practice, Test captain Shubman Gill was seen having a discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Jaiswal and Gill were seen sweating out in the nets with some throwdowns, while Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy were involved in a catch practice session.

Series Context and Recent Form

Led by Shubman Gill, India entered the home series after beginning their WTC campaign with an away tour of England, followed by a home series against the West Indies. Temba Bavuma's South Africa arrive following a 1-1 draw in their two-Test away series against Pakistan. India's recent Test series performances have been impressive, with a 2-2 draw against England earlier this month, where Shubman Gill topped the run charts with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries, followed by a convincing 2-0 clean sweep over the West Indies at home last month.

Next Fixture

After the opening Test in Kolkata, the series will move to Guwahati, where the second Test is scheduled to take place from November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.