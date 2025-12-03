Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden ODI century with an unbeaten 102 against South Africa in the second ODI. Partnering Virat Kohli’s 94*, the duo powered India to 252/2 in 34.3 overs. Fans hailed Gaikwad’s landmark knock.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field in the second ODI, but the decision quickly backfired as India’s batting line‑up, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli, produced a commanding performance.

India lost Rohit Sharma early, caught by Quinton de Kock off Nandre Burger for 14 from just 8 balls, and Yashasvi Jaiswal followed soon after with 22 from 38 deliveries, dismissed by Marco Jansen. At 62 for 2, the visitors sensed an opening. What followed, however, was a masterclass in controlled aggression.

Virat Kohli anchored the innings with an unbeaten 94 from 82 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 114.63. At the other end, Ruturaj Gaikwad seized the moment, compiling a fluent 102 not out from 79 balls. His innings included 12 boundaries and two sixes, scored at a brisk strike rate of 129.11. Together, the pair stitched an unbroken partnership that took India to 252 for 2 in just 34.3 overs, scoring at more than seven runs per over.

South Africa’s bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs. Burger and Jansen picked up a wicket apiece but were expensive, conceding 42 and 40 runs respectively in their six‑over spells. Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, and Corbin Bosch all went wicketless, with Maharaj proving costly at 59 runs from 8.4 overs. Aiden Markram’s two overs leaked 25 runs, underlining the pressure India’s batsmen exerted throughout.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Century Reactions

