The Indian women's football team faces a must-win 'virtual final' against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers. To reach the quarter-finals, India must win by two goals and rely on Japan defeating Vietnam.

A virtual final awaits the Indian senior women's national team, as they take on Chinese Taipei in their third and final Group C encounter of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, at the Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 14:30 IST, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Qualification Scenario Hangs in the Balance

India are currently bottom of the group at fourth place with zero points from two matches after having lost against Vietnam (1-2) and Japan (0-11). Japan are at the top of the group with six points from two games, while Chinese Taipei and Vietnam are second and third, respectively, with both sides tied on three points apiece.

However, the Blue Tigresses still have a chance to make it to the quarter-finals, should they defeat Chinese Taipei by a margin of two goals or more, and if Japan defeat Vietnam on Tuesday in the simultaneous kick-off. The top two teams from each of the three groups, along with the two best third-place finishers, will make it to the last eight.

Coach Valverde Urges Focus on 'Virtual Final'

India head coach Amelia Valverde highlighted the importance of putting the past results behind them, after the last two results. "The two matches (against Vietnam and Japan) were very different. The first thing we have to do is try to turn the page on what has happened as quickly as possible. We need to prepare well for this match, and we have no doubt about that," said Valverde.

For the Blue Tigresses, the clash against Chinese Taipei is akin to a virtual final. "We are aware of the importance of the match. We have already turned the page from our previous game, and now have this opportunity, which we must approach with the seriousness it deserves," she said.

"The players are focused, and we are working on finishing our chances. We know that it is like a final for us," said Valverde. "They have been working hard to create history for their country for many months. So we must be aware that we have a clear opportunity to qualify and a clear opportunity to finish this phase well, and hopefully achieve it."

Strategy and Opponent Analysis

While the India head coach wants her side to play a certain brand of football, she is aware of the threats that Chinese Taipei pose. "If we reproduce the version of football we showed in the second half of the first match, we will be very close to achieving success. On the other hand, Chinese Taipei are well organised in their style of play," she said.

"They had a very strong defensive phase in their first match and adjusted their formation slightly, but they played a very intelligent game against Japan. "We need to bring intensity, be a team that wants the ball, and try to take it forward into attack. That is one of our advantages, especially considering the abilities of our players, and we will try to make the most of that," said Valverde.

Player's Perspective

India midfielder Shilky Devi Hemam echoed the coach's feelings of the Chinese Taipei match being a virtual final for the Blue Tigresses. "We have learned our lessons from the last game, and I think this (Chinese Taipei) will be a special match for us," said Shilky.

"It's a great opportunity for us, and we have to make the most of it."

Chinese Taipei Wary but Confident

Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, has a much easier task. A draw will be enough for them to seal progression to the knockout stage. Head coach Prasobchoke Chokemor, though, is egging his side for a win. He said, "The team are more confident after bouncing back in the last match, but I must make sure they don't end up being over-confident. Of course, while we have a good chance of qualifying even with a draw, we will still go on the pitch and play to win the match and not worry about other factors in the other matches."

While they may be going for the victory, the Chinese Taipei head coach was wary of the Indian threat, especially from forward Manisha Kalyan. "We don't expect our tie against India to be easy, as I am familiar with their game. I watched them during the Qualifiers in Thailand, and they are very good. We are particularly focused on containing Manisha Kalyan, who has demonstrated tremendous speed, and our eyes will definitely be on her." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)