IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Shastri takes hilarious dig at Imam-ul-Haq with Inzamam's reference during clash

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri poked fun at Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq after his run-out during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Sunday, February 23.

In the 10th over of Pakistan’s batting, Imam-ul-Haq pushed the ball towards the mid-off off Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery on the second ball and took off for a single. However, Axar Patel quickly charged in and hit the stumps with a direct hit before Imam could reach the crease. This gave India another breakthrough after Babar Azam’s dismissal by Hardik Pandya in the ninth over.

After Imam-ul-Haq walked back to the pavilion after a run-out by Axar Patel, Ravi Shastri took a hilarious dig at the Pakistan opener. Speaking on air, Shastri asked Wasim Akram whether the habit of getting run-out runs in the family of Inzamam-ul-Haq. Gavaskar joined in by hilariously saying Inzamam-ul-Haq’s family does not run.

"Imam-ul-Haq got run out. Inzamam-ul-Haq used to get run out. Does it run in the family?" Shastri asked Wasim Akram during commentary.

"No it doesn't run in the family because the family can't run.” Sunil Gavaskar quipped.

For the uninitiated, Imam-ul-Haq is the nephew of Inzamam-ul-Haq, who is a former Pakistan captain and PCB chief selector. Inzamam holds an unwanted record for most run-outs by a Pakistan batter in international cricket, with 46 run-outs across formats during his career.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the greatest batters to have graced the game of cricket. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Pakistan across two formats of the game, amassing 20541 runs, including 35 centuries and 129 fifties, at an average of 43.51 in 495 matches. He is the only Pakistan batter till date to amass over 20,000 runs in international cricket.

Pakistan’s batting collapse after Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel’s partnership

Pakistan were at 47/2 when skipper Mohammad Rizwan joined Saud Shakeel at the crease to carry on the team’s batting. The pair frustrated the Indian bowlers as they were building a strong partnership to keep Pakistan’s innings steady.

The pair formed a 104-run partnership for the third wicket until Rizwan was dismissed for 46 at 151/3. Thereafter, Saud Shakeel’s stay at the crease also came to an end after he was dismissed for 62 at 159/4. Tayab Tahir did not bat for long as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring 4 runs at 165/5. Thereafter, Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah steadied the innings.

The pair stitched a 35-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help the team reach 200-run before Agha was dismissed for 19 at 200/7. Then, Shaheen Afridi was dismissed for a golden duck at 200/7.

At the time of publishing the article, Pakistan were at 219/7 after 46 overs, with Khushdil Shah and Naseem Shah batting at 26 and 12, respectively.

