IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel's stunning direct hit sends Imam-ul-Haq packing (WATCH)

Axar Patel's direct hit ended Imam-ul-Haq's stay at the crease during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

Team India spin-bowling Axar Patel rattled the stumps at the non-striker’s end with his stunning direct hit to dismiss Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Sunday, February 20.

The dismissal took place in the 10th over of Pakistan's batting when Imam-ul-Haq pushed the ball towards the mid-on off Kuldeep Yadav’s spin bowling delivery and took for a quick single to reach the crease of the non-striker’s end. However, Axar Patel quickly charged in and hit the stumps with his direct throw, catching Imam-ul-Haq’s short of the crease while attempting a quick single, leaving Pakistan 47/2.

Indian cricket fans at the Dubai International Stadium erupted in joy as it was the Men in Blue’s second wicket of the clash after Hardik Pandya dismissed Babar Azam early. The video of Axar Patel’s stunning direct hit to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq went viral on social media.

Watch: Axar Patel’s direct hit to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq

Talking about the match, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first against India. Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam gave the team a good start to their innings. In the first over of the match, Mohammed Shami was seemingly under pressure while opening the bowling for India as he conceded five wide-balls in his 11 deliveries.

Babar and Imam were capitalizing on India’s early pressure in the clash. The opening pair was looking to form a good partnership until Azam’s stay at the crease came to an end at 41/1, the first breakthrough for India in the match. Thereafter, Imam walked back to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs.

Thereafter, Saud Shakeel was joined by Mohammad Rizwan to carry on Pakistan’s innings. At the time of publishing the article, Pakistan were on 116/2 after 27 overs, with Rizwan and Shakeel batting on 32 and 33, respectively.

Why is the Champions Trophy 2025 clash important for India and Pakistan?

The ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan is important for two–arch rivals.

India are eyeing for the semifinal berth after winning the opening match of the tournament against Bangladesh in Dubai. The victory against Pakistan will not only take them to the top spot in Group A but also solidify their chances of making it to the semifinal.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are in a do-or-die situation as they lost the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 by 60 runs against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The loss will put them on the verge of early exit from the tournament as the Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide their chances of qualifying for the semifinal.

